Barcelona vs Tottenham live streaming: How to watch Joan Gamper Trophy in India, UK and US

FC Barcelona will face Tottenham Hotspur in the 2023 edition of the Joan Gamper Trophy at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. This could serve as the final reminder before the gruelling season finally kicks off this week. Barcelona lifted the La Liga last term and the pressure will be on them to defend their title. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

3 things you need to know

This will be both team's last preseason fixture

FC Barcelona will be playing all their home games next season at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

All the eyes will be on Harry Kane who has remained locked in a transfer battle

FC Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur TV channel and Live Streaming

Where will the FC Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur Joan Gamper Trophy match take place?

The Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur will take place at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

When will the FC Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur Joan Gamper Trophy match take place?

The Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur will take place on Tuesday. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST

How to watch FC Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur Joan Gamper Trophy match in India?

The Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur will not be televised live in India

How to watch the live streaming of FC Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur Joan Gamper Trophy match in India?

The live streaming of the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur will be available on www.fcbarcelona.com. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST on Tuesday

How to watch the live streaming of FC Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur Joan Gamper Trophy match in the UK?

The live streaming of the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur will be available on the streaming service SPURSPLAY. People will have to pay a subscriber fee to be able to watch the game. In the UK the match will start at 7:00 PM BST

How to watch the live streaming of FC Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur Joan Gamper Trophy match in the USA?