Barcelona Vs Valencia Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Preview

Ronald Koeman's Barcelona will host Javi Garcia's Valencia on Saturday, December 19 at the Camp Nou. The LaLiga clash between Barcelona and Valencia is scheduled to kick off at 4:15 pm local time (8:45 pm IST). Here's a look at the Barcelona vs Valencia team news, Barcelona vs Valencia live stream details and our Barcelona vs Valencia prediction ahead of the game.

Barcelona vs Valencia match preview

Barcelona are currently fifth in the LaLiga standings with 20 points from their 12 games. The Catalan outfit have already suffered four defeats this campaign and are six points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, who have played 11 games. Barcelona secured a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad on Wednesday thanks to goals from Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong.

On the other hand, Valencia are in 13th place on the LaLiga table. Javi Garcia's men have racked up 14 points from their 13 games following a rather tumultuous start to the campaign. Los Che have picked up just two points in their last four games since that crushing 4-1 win over Real Madrid at the start of November.

Barcelona vs Valencia team news, injuries and suspensions

The hosts will still be without the services of Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique and Ousmane Dembele for the weekend clash. However, Clement Lenglet is likely to start at centre-back for Blaugrana. Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi are expected to lead the line in attack.

For Valencia, Kevin Gameiro and Jasper Cillessen are still unavailable through injury, while Toni Lato will not be involved, having recently tested positive for coronavirus. However, Jose Gaya has returned from a hamstring problem and should take Lato's spot in the starting line-up, while Mouctar Diakhaby is likely to get the nod over Eliaquim Mangala and Hugo Guillamon at the back.

Barcelona vs Valencia prediction

Ronald Koeman's side will be hoping to make it three wins in a row when they face struggling Valencia on Saturday. Based on the recent form of both teams our prediction for the game is a 3-1 win for Barcelona.

How to watch Barcelona vs Valencia live in India?

There will be no live telecast of the Barcelona vs Valencia game in India. However, fans can still watch Barcelona vs Valencia on Facebook, on the official LaLiga page (8:45 pm IST). Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Barcelona, Valencia Instagram