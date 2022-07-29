Barcelona Want Lionel Messi To Finish Career At Camp Nou; 'Beautiful Ending Awaits'

Amidst all the rumours linking Lionel Messi back to Barcelona, club president Joan Laporta has issued a massive statement. Laporta is keen to see the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner finish his career at the Camp Nou, stating that the club has a moral debt to him.

Barcelona chief wants Lionel Messi to finish career at Camp Nou

Speaking of Lionel Messi's emotional departure from Barcelona after being at the club for 19 years, club president Joan Laporta said (as quoted by ESPN), "Messi's story at Barca did not end as well we all wanted, it ended conditioned by financial reasons and we have a moral debt to him. In that sense, we would like the end of his career to be with the Barca shirt on, applauded at every stadium he plays at."

Previously, Laporta had told ESPN in a different interview, "Messi was everything. To Barca, he's been possibly its greatest player, the most efficient. To me, he's only comparable to Johan Cruyff. But it had to happen one day. We had to make a decision as a consequence of what we inherited. The institution is in charge of players, and coaches."

He went on to add that he had no option but to let Messi leave because of the financial situation but feels that he owes him because of the decision he made.

"As president of Barca, I did what I had to do. But also as president of Barca, and on a personal level, I think I owe him," added Laporta. "I would hope that the Messi chapter isn't over. I think it's our responsibility to try to ... find a moment to fix that chapter, which is still open and hasn't closed, so it turns out as it should have, and that it has a more beautiful ending."

It remains to be seen if Messi indeed ever joins Barcelona again or whether his days of exuberance and brilliance at the Camp Nou are over. According to MARCA, PSG are keen on extending Messi's contract at the Parc des Princes. As things stand, the Argentine international's contract will expire at the end of next season.