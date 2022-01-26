Barcelona Working On Plan To Raise €100 Million To Sign Erling Haaland: Report

La Liga giants Barcelona are eager to win the race to bring Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland into their squad and are reportedly planning to raise €100 million in order to sign him. A report by Goal confirms that the Camp Nou side are paving out a plan to raise the gigantic amount to sign the Dortmund striker in the summer transfer window. The report also states that the Bundesliga side has already confirmed that Haaland won’t be sold in the ongoing winter transfer window, however, they have ruled out the possibility of selling the player in the summer.

The fact that Barca is planning to raise a huge amount may surprise the football fans as the team posted record-breaking debts in the previous year and are still in the process to reduce their wage bill. However, as per Goal, the Catalan side can manage to raise a significant amount of money by letting go off 49% of their stakes in their media production company, the Barca Studios. If the sale goes on to happen, the club would earn the amount required to successfully rope in Haaland.

What are the other options in hand for Barcelona to sign Haaland?

The report further stated that La Liga is behind the Camp Nou side in their pursuit of the Norwegian footballer, as the league is pushing the team to go ahead with selling their media production company and bring Haaland to Spain. Barca suffered the loss of superstar footballer Lionel Messi in the summer transfer window 2021 due to their financial woes. If the club doesn’t sell its media production company, they might have to offload a few other high-profile players in order to sign Haaland.

Barcelona recently asked Ousmane Dembele to leave

Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembele was asked to leave Barcelona in the winter transfer window, as his agents have rejected numerous attempts by the club to re-sign a contract. Barcelona’s director of football As per Goal, Mateu Alemany confirmed the news about Dembele being asked to leave the club and also explained the reason behind the same. “We told him and his agents that he must leave the club immediately because we want to have players committed to the project. We expect a transfer to take place before January 31. The sporting consequence is that we don't want to have players who don't want to be at Barca,” said Alemany.