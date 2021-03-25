Barcelona Youngster Ansu Fati Could Undergo THIRD Surgery To Overcome Injury

The injury crisis for Ansu Fati worsens as the Barcelona star could undergo a third knee surgery to overcome the injury. As a result, the youngster could be ruled out for the rest of the season as well as the postponed Euro 2020. The teenager has only managed 10 appearances for Barcelona this season and has scored five goals.

Ansu Fati injury update: Barcelona star likely to undergo third knee surgery

Ansu Fati has been out of action since November as Fati suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee in Barcelona's 5-2 win over Real Betis. After undergoing surgery, the original diagnosis was that the teenager would be sidelined for four months. However, it was in early February that it was reported in Spain that there were complications in Fati's recovery. The Ansu Fati latest is that the youngster could undergo a third operation to fully repair the problem.

Ansu Fati injury update: Ansu Fati return

If a third knee surgery is deemed necessary, it would certainly mean that an Ansu Fati return to Barcelona this season is impossible. However, if the 18-year old is able to prove his fitness in time, he could still be included in La Roja's 23-man squad for the postponed Euro 2020. Fati made his international debut for Spain in September and became the country's youngest ever goalscorer at the age of 17 years and 311 days in just his second appearance.

Ansu Fati latest: Conflicting reports on Ansu Fati’s recovery from knee surgery

However, conflicting reports have emerged on Ansu Fati's recovery as Cope’s Victor Navarro has tweeted that reports of the possibility of a third knee surgery are not true. Navarro wrote, (translated by Barca Blaugranes), "Medical sources close to the recovery of Ansu Fati tell Cope that he is NOT going to undergo surgery for the third time because there was NOT EVEN a second operation. They explain that ‘Ansu is fine’ and assure that the rumours of the operating room are ‘a lie’." Hence, it is difficult to know who to believe at this point.

LaLiga news: Barcelona trail leaders Atletico Madrid by four points

Meanwhile, Ansu Fati's Barcelona trail leaders Atletico Madrid by four points in the LaLiga standings after 28 matches. Ronald Koeman's men have enjoyed a purple patch since the New Year as the Blauragna have won 12 of their previous 13 league games (1D). Their last defeat in the league was to Cadiz on December 6.