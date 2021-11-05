Barcelona's Interim Boss Barjuan Opens Up On Xavi; Claims Team Capable Of Winning Titles

Barcelona's interim coach Sergi Barjuan is confident the current side is capable of winning titles despite having an inexperienced squad at his disposal. The Catalan giants' team that defeated Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 during the week in the UEFA Champions League featured two teenagers (Ansu Fati and Gavi), with the latter being just 17-years old.

Barjuan also discussed Xavi's potential appointment as permanent head coach of Barcelona, revealing that he has been in touch with the Spanish legend.

Sergi Barjuan is confident Barcelona can win titles

While speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Celta Vigo game, Sergi Barjuan said, "The players will talk about the pitch. Barcelona will win. We have excellent players. We need everyone to recover from the injuries. We have a competitive team that can finish high in the league and qualify for the Champions League again."

❝This team is good enough to fight for the league title.❞



— @sergibarjuan12 pic.twitter.com/gYHX7LtpoT — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 5, 2021

Barjuan also discussed the potential appointment of Xavi as the team's new permanent head coach as he said, "Al Sadd has made the statement. Barca has not yet. We have to wait for it to be from both sides. We have a good relationship and I have contact with him. If there are any questions, I will be happy to help the club. I am the interim coach. I try to contribute so that the team performs. Whether Xavi is a good candidate is a question for the president."

Several reports suggest that Barcelona have agreed to appoint the legendary Spanish midfielder as the head coach, with the Qatari outfit already having made a statement regarding the same.

Al Sadd agree to let Xavi pursue his desires

Turki Al-Ali, the CEO of Qatari football club Al-Sadd, said,