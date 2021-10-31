Barcelona's Sergio Aguero Diagnosed With Cardiac Arrhythmia After Breathing Difficulties

Barcelona forward Sergio Aguero was rushed to the hospital just before halftime after he complained of breathing difficulties during their match against Alaves at Camp Nou. The incident occurred just minutes before the half-time break and Aguero was rushed to the hospital for cardiac tests after receiving medical attention on the ground. Aguero was seen holding his chest before he left the field in an ambulance. The 33-year-old Argentine was replaced by Philippe Coutinho in the 42nd minute.

Now according to Sport, he has been diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia - an irregular heartbeat. It is a condition that he had suffered from, earlier in his career as well. Further in-depth tests are expected to be carried out to see how serious the condition is. The report also states that Aguero is 'worried' by the seriousness of the condition.

Barcelona's statement on Sergio Aguero's incident

Barcelona took to social media to say that Aguero had been admitted to the hospital for cardiac tests after suffering from chest pain. Aguero was seen struggling with the pain for most of the first half. "Sergio Agüero was struggling with chest pain for much of the first half and was replaced by Philippe Coutinho at halftime and then taken to hospital for a cardiologic analysis," Barcelona said in a statement after the match.

Life at Barcelona has not been great for the Argentine striker as he ended up injuring himself (a tendon injury) when he arrived at Barcelona that put him out from action for 10 weeks and soon after, his close friend Lionel Messi departed the club for Paris Saint-Germain. His woes seemed to be behind him when he came on in their 2-1 loss to Real Madrid and he pulled one back for them. Now he has picked up this condition at the worst possible moment for him. Everyone will be hoping and praying that the former Manchester City striker is not out for too long and can make it back to the field soon. Barcelona take on Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League on Wednesday but he will most likely not be available for the match.

Image: Twitter/@FCBarcelona