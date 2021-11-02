Barcelona's Sergio Aguero Out For 3 Months After Being Diagnosed With Cardiac Arrhythmia

Sergio Aguero's time at Barcelona continues to worsen with the former Manchester City striker sidelined from the game for three months. On Monday it was revealed that Sergio Aguero was rushed to the hospital just before halftime after he complained of breathing difficulties during their match against Alaves at Camp Nou. After the test was done on his heart, it was found that Sergio Aguero chest pain wasn't a normal one but the striker was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia - an irregular heartbeat. It is a condition that he had suffered from, earlier in his career as well.

Sergio Aguero health update

Barcelona took to social media and provided fans with the latest Sergio Aguero health update which stated that the star striker will miss three months of the current season after undergoing cardiac tests in hospital. The social post from Barcelona said, “The first team player Sergio Agüero has been subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr Josep Brugada. He is unavailable for selection and during the next three months the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process.

The club also released a statement which said that the Argentine was taken to hospital for cardiological evaluation on Saturday following the Barça v Alavés game in which the Barça striker felt unwell in the first half and was replaced before halftime by Philippe Coutinho. Sergio Aguero thanked everyone for the support and love that made his heart stronger and also spoke about being in good spirits to face the recovery process.

Estoy bien y con mucho ánimo para afrontar el proceso de recuperación. Quiero agradecerles a todos por tantísimos mensajes de apoyo y de cariño que hacen que mi corazón sea hoy más fuerte 💙 ❤️ https://t.co/fR0pHz1pA7 — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) November 1, 2021

Sergio Aguero Barcelona career

With Sergio Aguero sidelined for three months, the 33-year-old will not only miss the domestic matches, but also the upcoming Champions League match against Dynamo Kyiv. Barcelona without Aguero will have a huge task in hand as they look to avoid an early exit from the Champions League. So far Sergio Aguero has made five appearances for Barcelona since joining the club on a free transfer from Manchester City this summer. His only goal came in the final moments during Barcelona's 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid in recent El Clasico. Aguero will also miss Argentina's World Cup qualifiers at Uruguay and against Brazil this month.