Barnsley Vs Chelsea Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, FA Cup Match Preview

Chelsea will be hoping to maintain their impressive start under Thomas Tuchel when they face Barnsley in the 5th Round of the FA Cup on Thursday, February 11. The game between Chelsea and Barnsley is scheduled to kick off at the Oakwell Stadium is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM BST (Friday, February 12 at 1:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Barnsley vs Chelsea team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the contest.

FA Cup 5th Round: Barnsley vs Chelsea preview

Barnsley eliminated Tranmere Rovers and Norwich City over the last two rounds in the FA Cup and did so without conceding a goal. However, the league form for Valerien Ismael's side has been abysmal this season as they sit in 13th place on the Championship table. The Tykes were held to a 0-0 against Nottingham Forest on in their last outing, three days after squandering a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Cardiff City.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have seen quite a turn in fortunes ever since Thomas Tuchel took over the reins at the west London club last month. Chelsea are unbeaten in their four games under Tuchel, winning the last three, which has helped them climb up to 5th in the league standings. The Blues thrashed Luton Town 3-1 in the FA Cup 4th Round, which was Frank Lampard's last game before his dismissal.

Barnsley vs Chelsea team news, injuries and suspensions

Barnsley have had nearly two weeks off since their draw against Cardiff as their clash against Derby County last weekend being called off because of a waterlogged pitch. The Championship side will hope to have some of their key players back from injury for this mammoth clash. However, Barnsley will still be without the services of Aapo Halme, Ben Williams and Liam Kitching.

Chelsea will be without centre-back Thiago Silva as the 36-year-old is ruled out with a hamstring injury. However, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz are expected to feature. Star forward Tammy Abraham is expected to lead the line in attack for the visitors.

Barnsley vs Chelsea prediction

History is certainly on Barnsley's side as they've won both of their previous meetings with the Blues in this competition, a 4-0 win in 1989 and 1-0 victory in the 2008 quarter-finals. However, this Chelsea squad have gained momentum over the last few weeks and are favourites to progress to the next stages of the FA Cup. Our prediction for the game is a 3-1 win for Chelsea.

FA Cup live stream: Where to watch Barnsley vs Chelsea live?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony TEN2 and Sony TEN2 HD. The Barnsley vs Chelsea live stream will be available on the Sony LIV app. Live scores and updates can be available on the Twitter handles of both clubs.

Image Credits - Barnsley, Chelsea Instagram