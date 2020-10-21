BAY Vs ATL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Game Preview

Quick links:
Bayern Munich will lock horns with Atletico Madrid at the Allianz Arena on October 21, Wednesday night (Thursday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:30 AM IST. Bayern Munich come into this game following a 4-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld while Atletico Madrid travel to Allianz Arena after they beat Celta Vigo 2-0. Here's a look at our BAY vs ATL Dream11 prediction, BAY vs ATL Dream11 team and the probable BAY vs ATL playing 11.
Leroy Sane and Tanguy Nianzou will be out of this clash due to an injury, while Serge Gnabry has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be unavailable for Bayern Munich while for Atletico Madrid they will be without Sime Vrsaljko and Jose Gimenez. The Bavarians have not lost at single home in the group stages of the elite competition since 2013, however, they face Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side who are the only unbeaten team left in La Liga and this will pgrove to be a good challenge. Based on recent form, our BAY vs ATL Dream11 prediction is an exciting game between the best attacking side and the best defensive side.
The two sides have faced each other four times, with each of the two teams having won twice and lost twice. The two clubs last met each other in 2016 in the Champions League group stages, a game Bayern won 1-0.
Bayern Munich probable 11 - Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Sule, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Corentin Tolisso, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski, Douglas Costa
Atletico Madrid probable 11 - Jan Oblak, Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Renan Lodi, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Koke, Lucas Torreira, Saul, Luis Suarez, Joao Felix
BAY vs ATL live: Bayern Munich top picks
BAY vs ATL live: Atletico Madrid top picks
Goalkeeper - Jan Oblak
Defenders - Joshua Kimmich, Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Alphonso Davies
Midfielders - Koke, Lucas Torreira, Leon Goretzka
Forwards - Thomas Muller (VC), Luis Suarez, Robert Lewandowski (C)
Note: The above BAY vs ATL Dream11 prediction, BAY vs ATL Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BAY vs ATL Dream11 team and BAY vs ATL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
