BAY Vs ATL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Game Preview

Bayern Munich will lock horns with Atletico Madrid at the Allianz Arena on October 21, Wednesday night (Thursday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:30 AM IST. Bayern Munich come into this game following a 4-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld while Atletico Madrid travel to Allianz Arena after they beat Celta Vigo 2-0. Here's a look at our BAY vs ATL Dream11 prediction, BAY vs ATL Dream11 team and the probable BAY vs ATL playing 11.

BAY vs ATL live: BAY vs ATL Dream11 prediction and preview

Leroy Sane and Tanguy Nianzou will be out of this clash due to an injury, while Serge Gnabry has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be unavailable for Bayern Munich while for Atletico Madrid they will be without Sime Vrsaljko and Jose Gimenez. The Bavarians have not lost at single home in the group stages of the elite competition since 2013, however, they face Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side who are the only unbeaten team left in La Liga and this will pgrove to be a good challenge. Based on recent form, our BAY vs ATL Dream11 prediction is an exciting game between the best attacking side and the best defensive side.

Also Read | AJA Vs LIV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Champions League Live

BAY vs ATL live: Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other four times, with each of the two teams having won twice and lost twice. The two clubs last met each other in 2016 in the Champions League group stages, a game Bayern won 1-0.

Also Read | Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Takes A Dig At Club Legend Jamie Carragher Over Recent Comment

BAY vs ATL Dream11 prediction: Probable BAY vs ATL playing 11

Bayern Munich probable 11 - Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Sule, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Corentin Tolisso, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski, Douglas Costa

Atletico Madrid probable 11 - Jan Oblak, Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Renan Lodi, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Koke, Lucas Torreira, Saul, Luis Suarez, Joao Felix

Also Read | RM Vs SHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Game Preview

BAY vs ATL live: Top picks for BAY vs ATL Dream11 team

BAY vs ATL live: Bayern Munich top picks

Robert Lewandowski

Thomas Muller

BAY vs ATL live: Atletico Madrid top picks

Luis Suarez

Lucas Torreira

BAY vs ATL Dream11 prediction: BAY vs ATL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Jan Oblak

Defenders - Joshua Kimmich, Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Alphonso Davies

Midfielders - Koke, Lucas Torreira, Leon Goretzka

Forwards - Thomas Muller (VC), Luis Suarez, Robert Lewandowski (C)

Also Read | Odion Ighalo Slams Nigerian Government, Calls For World Leaders To 'save' His Country

Note: The above BAY vs ATL Dream11 prediction, BAY vs ATL Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BAY vs ATL Dream11 team and BAY vs ATL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Bayern Munich/ Atletico Madrid Twitter