BAY Vs BIE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Bundesliga Match Preview

Bayern Munich host Arminia Bielefeld on Matchday 21 of the Bundesliga on Monday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Allianz Arena on February 15 with the kickoff set for 1:00 AM according to IST (Tuesday, February 16). Let's have a look at the BAY vs BIE Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this game.

BAY vs BIE live: BAY vs BIE Dream11 match preview

Bayern Munich are currently flying high as the Bavarian giants walk into the match following a successful trip to Qatar as they recorded a narrow 1-0 win against Tigres UANL in the final and became the second European team after Barcelona to win the Sextuple. Currently sitting at the top of the Bundesliga table, the hosts hold a four-point lead over RB Leipzig and walk into the match as heavy favourites.

Also Read Bayern Vs Arminia Live: Where To Watch Bayern Vs Arminia Online? Team News, Prediction

Arminia Bielefeld on the other hand, are dangerously close to the relegation zone. The visitors are currently slotted 16th on the league table with just 5 wins to their name They have managed to collect just 17 points from 19 games and start this match following a 3-1 loss to Klon in their last competitive outing. Uwe Neuhaus's men face a tough task and will have to bring their A-game if they want to snatch away any points in this match.

BAY vs BIE Playing 11

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Niklas Sule, Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, David Alaba, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski

Also Read Romelu Lukaku Shines For Inter Yet Again, Reaches 300 Career Goals After Lazio Brace

Arminia: Stefan Ortega, Amos Pieper, Cedric Brunner, Jacob Barrett Laursen,Joakim Nilsson, Manuel Prietl, Fabian Kunze, Ritsu Doan, Reinhold Yabo, Marcel Hartel, Fabian Klos

BAY vs BIE Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Manuel Neuer

Defenders- Cedric Brunner, Benjamin Pavard, Amos Pieper, Niklas Sule

Midfielders- Fabian Kunze, Joshua Kimmich, Ritsu Doan, Leroy Sane

Strikers- Fabian Klos, Robert Lewandowski

Also Read Arsene Wenger Reveals Arsenal's Desperate Plans To Sign Jamie Vardy For £20m In 2016

BAY vs BIE Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Robert Lewandowski or Ritsu Doan

Vice-Captain- Fabian Klos or Joshua Kimmich

BAY vs BIE Match Prediction

Despite missing key players like Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry, Bayern Munich boast of a great squad depth and are likely to walk away with a win. We expect Bayern Munich to register a routine victory and end the game with three points in their kitty on Monday.

Also Read Guardiola Or Klopp Would Sell De Gea, Blasts Gary Neville Following West Brom Draw

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-0 Arminia Bielefeld

Note: The above BAY vs BIE Dream11 prediction, BAY vs BIE Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BAY vs BIE Dream11 Team and BAY vs BIE Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.