BAY Vs DOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11, Bundesliga 2021 Match Preview

One of the most awaited matchups in the Bundesliga is upon us on Matchday 24 this weekend as Bayern Munich square off against Borussia Dortmund in the Der Klassiker on Saturday. The match is set to be played at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, March 6 with the kickoff scheduled to take place at 11:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the BAY vs DOR Dream11 prediction, playing 11, among other details of this fixture.

BAY vs DOR live: BAY vs DOR Dream11 match preview

Bayern Munich suffered a surprising 1-2 loss to Frankfurt after playing out an astonishing 3-3 draw against Arminia Bielefeld in their recent Bundesliga outings. Since then, they have managed to bounce back in drastic fashion as the Bavarians registered a comprehensive 5-1 win over FC Klon in their latest match. Walking into the game as the table-toppers, Hansi Flick's men will be wary of losing the Der Klassiker as RB Leipzig are breathing down their necks with just two points differentiating both teams. The sextuple winners will see the match as an opportunity to widen the gap up top but face an uphill task against an in-form Dortmund side.

Borussia Dortmund have managed to pull off a string of impressive performances as they walk into the game following a five-match unbeaten run. The Black and Yellow have registered four straight wins across all competitions and will start this Bundesliga match as the fifth-ranked team on the table. With Bayer Leverkusen, just two points away from them, the visitors will be desperate for a win as they aim to break into the top four of the league.

BAY vs DOR Playing 11s (predicted)

Bayern Munich- Manuel Neuer, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Niklas Sule, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski.

Borussia Dortmund- Marwin Hitz, Marteu Morey, Emre Can, Mats Hummels, Nico Schulz, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thomas Delaney, Thorgan Hazard, Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland.

BAY vs DOR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Marwin Hitz

Defenders - David Alaba, Emre Can, Alphonso Davies, Mats Hummels

Midfielders - Jadon Sancho, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Delaney, Joshua Kimmich

Strikers - Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland (VC)

BAY vs DOR Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Erling Haaland or Joshua Kimmich

Vice-Captain- Robert Lewandowski or Jadon Sancho

BAY vs DOR Match Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have been a vastly improved side since their 2-3 loss to the reigning champions in their previous head-to-head meeting in November. Given the current form of both teams, we expect the visitors to eke out a narrow win and walk away with three points at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction- Bayern Munich 0-1 Borussia Dortmund

Note: The above BAY vs DOR Dream11 prediction, BAY vs DOR Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BAY vs DOR Dream11 Team and BAY vs DOR Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.