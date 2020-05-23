BAY Vs FRK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

Bayern Munich will face Eintracht Frankfurt on Matchday 27 in the Bundesliga this weekend as they look to continue their run at the top of the table. Bayern Munich won 2-0 on their Bundesliga return against Union Berlin last weekend. Bayern Munich are currently leading the Bundesliga with 18 wins in 26 games played (Draws 4, Losses 4). Bayern Munich (58) are four points ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund (54), who will face VFL Wolfsburg this weekend.

As for Eintracht Frankfurt, they are 13th in the Bundesliga with 28 points to their name. They lost their last Bundesliga clash 3-1 against Borussia Monchengladbach. Eintracht Frankfurt have won a total of eight games in the season so far out of the 25 games played (Draws 4, Losses 13).

The game will commence on Saturday, May 23 at 10 pm IST. Fans can play the BAY vs FRK Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the BAY vs FRK Dream11 prediction, the BAY vs FRK Dream11 top picks and BAY vs FRK Dream11 team.

BAY vs FRK Dream11 Team

BAY vs FRK Dream11 team: BAY vs FRK Dream11 top picks

Robert Lewandowski (Captain) Serge Gnabry (Vice-captain) Martin Hinteregger Bas Dost

BAY vs FRK Dream11 team

BAY vs FRK Dream11 team: Bayern Munich squad

Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Christian Früchtl, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Álvaro Odriozola, Niklas Süle, Jérôme Boateng, Lucas Hernández, Corentin Tolisso, David Alaba, Lukas Mai, Thiago, Javi Martínez, Philippe Coutinho, Mickaël Cuisance, Ivan Perisic, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Müller, Sarpreet Singh, Kingsley Coman, Joshua Kimmich, Oliver Batista Meier, Paul Will, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, Benjamin Pavard, Robert Lewandowski, Jann-Fiete Arp, Leon Dajaku, Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Zirkzee

BAY vs FRK Dream11 team: Eintracht Frankfurt squad

Kevin Trapp, Felix Wiedwald, Frederik Ronnow, Jan Zimmermann, Evan Ndicka, Martin Hinteregger, Almamy Touré,David Abraham,Timothy Chandler, Marco Russ, Danny da Costa, Stefan Ilsanker, Gelson Fernandes, Jonathan de Guzmán,Djibril Sow,Mijat Gacinovic,Daichi Kamada,Lucas Torró, Sebastian Rode, Makoto Hasebe, Erik Durm, Nils Stendera, Dominik Kohr, Sahverdi Cetin, Patrick Finger, Marijan Cavar, Bas Dost, Filip Kostic, André Silva, Gonçalo Paciência

BAY vs FRK Dream11 prediction

Our BAY vs FRK Dream11 prediction is that Bayern Munich will win this game.

Note: The BAY vs FRK Dream11 prediction, BAY vs FRK Dream11 top picks and BAY vs FRK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BAY vs FRK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.