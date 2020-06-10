BAY Vs FRK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Preview, Top Picks, DFB Pokal Live

Hans-Dieter Flick's Bayern Munich will host Adi Hutter's Eintracht Frankfurt in the semi-final of the DFB-Pokal Cup on Wednesday, June 10 at 8:45 pm local time (Thursday, 12:15 am IST). The game will be held at the Allianz Arena and the winner between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt will face Bayer Leverkusen in the DFB-Pokal Cup final. Here is the BAY vs FRK Dream11 prediction, BAY vs FRK Dream11 team and the BAY vs FRK Dream11 top picks for the encounter.

BAY vs FRK Dream11 prediction and preview

Bayern Munich have been in imperious form ever since the resumption of football from the coronavirus break. The Bundesliga table-toppers recorded five wins out of five in the German top tier and will be hoping to continue their great run of form in the cup competition. Bayern Munich will hope to make it to the final of the DFB-Pokal for the third time in a row with a win over Frankfurt.

Frankfurt overcame a minor slump with two back-to-back victories against Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen. However, another defeat against Mainz on Saturday, June 6, highlighted the inconsistencies of the club that sits in 11th place on the Bundesliga table. Frankfurt will hope to cause a massive upset on Wednesday in a bid to book their place in the DFB-Pokal Cup final but due to the current form of Bayern Munich, the defending champions are predicted to win the game.

BAY vs FRK Dream11 prediction: Probable line-ups and injuries

Bayern Munich will remain without Philippe Coutinho (ankle), Lars Lukas Mai (ankle), Niklas Sule (match fitness) and Corentin Tolisso (ankle). For the visitors, star winger Filip Kostic (suspended), Gelson Fernandes (calf) and Goncalo Paciencia (thigh) will miss the clash. Here are the predicted starting line-ups for the two teams:

Predicted starting line-up for Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Alvaro Odriozola, Jerome Boateng, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Thiago, Ivan Perisic, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski

Predicted starting line-up for Eintracht Frankfurt: Kevin Trapp, Almamy Toure, David Abraham, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N'Dicka, Danny da Costa, Sebastian Rode, Dominik Kohr, Timothy Chandler, Daichi Kamada, Andre Silva

BAY vs FRK Dream11 prediction: BAY vs FRK Dream11 team

Here is the BAY vs FRK Dream11 team that could fetch maximum points:

Goalkeeper - Kevin Trapp

Defenders - Martin HInteregger, Alphonso Davies, Alvaro Odriozola

Midfielders - Sebastian Rode, Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry (VC), Joshua Kimmich

Forwards - Robert Lewandowski (C), Thomas Muller, Andre Silva

BAY vs FRK Dream11 prediction: BAY vs FRK Dream11 top picks

BAY vs FRK Dream 11 top picks for Bayern Munich - Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry

BAY vs FRK Dream11 top picks for Frankfurt - Andre Silva, Sebastian Rode

Note: The BAY vs FRK Dream11 prediction, BAY vs FRK Dream11 top picks and BAY vs FRK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BAY vs FRK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.