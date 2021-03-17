BAY Vs LAZ Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Champions League Match Preview

Reigning champions Bayern Munich are back into European football action as they take on SS Lazio in their next Champions League match on Wednesday. The second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie is set to be played on March 17 at the Allianz Arena with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM (Thursday, March 18) according to IST. Let's have a look at the BAY vs LAZ Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this Champions League clash.

BAY vs LAZ live: BAY vs LAZ Dream11 match preview

SS Lazio managed to break their three-match losing streak as they head into this game after recording a narrow 3-2 win against Crotone in their last competitive outings. However, a win does not do any justice to their performance as the Italian outfit has been pretty inconsistent in recent times.

Bayern Munich on the other hand have been on a fantastic run and will walk into the match after recording four wins on the trot. The German giants record a heavy 4-1 win against Lazio in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie as goals from Robert Lewandowski, Jamal Musial and Leroy Sane in the first half along with a Francesco Acerbi own goal helped the Bundesliga champions register a convincing win in the first leg. Hansi Flick's side will walk into this match with a foot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and will aim to carry on their winning momentum on Wednesday.

BAY vs LAZ Playing 11

Bayern Munich- Alexander Nubel, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski

SS Lazio- Pepe Reina, Stefan Radu, Francesco Acerbi, Patric, Mohammed Fares, Adam Marusic, Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto, Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa

BAY vs LAZ Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Alexander Nubel

Defenders – Benjamin Pavard, Stefan Radu, Alphonso Davies, Francesco Acerbi

Midfielders - Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Leroy Sane, Luis Alberto, Serge Gnabry

Strikers - Robert Lewandowski, Ciro Immobile

BAY vs LAZ Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Robert Lewandowski or Luis Alberto

Vice-Captain- Ciro Immobile or Leroy Sane

BAY vs LAZ Match Prediction

Bayern Munich are expected to play this match without Manuel Neuer as the goalkeeper is suffering from an illness that could see him being rested for the match. Despite missing their club captain, we expect Hansi Flick's men to register a comfortable victory against a struggling Lazio outfit and confirm their progress into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Prediction- Bayern Munich 2-1 Lazio

Note: The above BAY vs LAZ Dream11 prediction, BAY vs LAZ Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BAY vs LAZ Dream11 Team and BAY vs LAZ Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.