BAY Vs LEP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga 2020-21 Match Preview

Bayern Munich (BAY) face RB Leipzig (LEP) at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, December 5, on Matchday 10 of the Bundesliga. The game between Bayern and Leipzig is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 pm local time (11:00 pm IST). Here's a look at our BAY vs LEP Dream11 prediction, BAY vs LEP Dream11 team and BAY vs LEP Dream11 top picks ahead of the highly-anticipated contest.

BAY vs LEP match prediction and match preview

Bayern Munich are currently at the summit of the Bundesliga table with 22 points from seven games. Hansi Flick's side recorded an impressive 3-1 comeback win over Stuttgart last weekend and remain unbeaten in their last 14 games across all competitions. The hosts have a two-point cushion over their forthcoming opponents at the top of the table and a draw on Saturday would still be enough to keep them there.

🎙️ #Flick on the significance of this top-of-the-table clash: "First vs second is always a special game. Champions prove themselves in these big games, so I'm expecting my team to show that they can play better than they have been doing in recent weeks." #packmas #FCBRBL pic.twitter.com/9SF2R0E82H — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 4, 2020

On the other hand, RB Leipzig are in second place with 20 points from their nine games. Julian Nagelsmann's men beat Arminia in their previous Bundesliga fixture last weekend before winning a thrilling Champions League midweek game 4-3 against Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday. Leipzig will be keen on coming away with a win in this top-of-the-table clash which could prove decisive in terms of the title race.

ℹ️ Team news ahead of #FCBRBL:



Christo #Nkunku has joined up with the team today and is available to play against @FCBayernEN 💪



Hee-chan #Hwang is still absent from the squad due to an infection 🤒



🔴⚪ #RBLeipzig pic.twitter.com/bcU7lXXuPw — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) December 4, 2020

Based on the results and form of both teams, our BAY vs LEP match prediction is a 2-2 draw.

BAY vs LEP playing 11 (Predicted)

Predicted starting line-up for Bayern Munich: Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Hernandez; Tolisso, Goretzka; Gnabry, Muller, Coman; Lewandowski

Predicted starting line-up for RB Leipzig: Gulasci; Konate, Upamecano, Halstenberg; Mukiele, Sabitzer, Kampl, Angelino; Olmo, Forsberg; Poulsen

BAY vs LEP Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - M.Neuer

Defenders - L.Hernandez, D.Alaba, D.Upamecano

Midfielders - C.Tolisso, M.Sabitzer, K.Kampl, L.Goretzka

Forwards - T.Muller (VC), R.Lewandowski (C), Y.Poulson

BAY vs LEP Dream11 top picks

Top picks for Bayern - Lewandowski, Muller, L.Goretzka

Top picks for Leipzig - M.Sabitzer, Y.Poulson, K.Kampl

Note - The above BAY vs LEP match prediction, BAY vs LEP Dream11 team and BAY vs LEP top picks are based on our own analysis. Our BAY vs LEP Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

