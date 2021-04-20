BAY Vs LEV Dream11: Bayern Vs Leverkusen Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Preview

Reigning champions and current Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich will next lock horns with Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM local time (12:00 AM IST) on Tuesday, April 20. Here is our BAY vs LEV Dream11 prediction, top picks and BAY vs LEV Dream11 team.

BAY vs LEV match preview

With six wins in their last seven Bundesliga encounters (1D), Bayern Munich are in top form heading into this contest. The German champions beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in their last encounter at the Volkswagen Arena. Hansi Flicks's side currently lead the Bundesliga table by seven points from second-placed RB Leipzig and only require three wins to be confirmed champions.

On the other hand, Bayer Leverkusen seemed to have found some form in recent games after a recent slump. Hannes Wolf's side are unbeaten in their last three games (2W 1D) and currently sit in sixth place in the Bundesliga table, six points adrift of Eintracht Frankfurt who occupy the last Champions League spot. With the league about to end soon, Wolf will know that every game is a must-win for his side if they are to have any chance of qualifying for European football next season.

Bay vs LEV predicted starting line-ups

The major news coming from the Bayern Munich camp was that their talisman Robert Lewandowski had returned to training after suffering a knee injury on international duty. Even though he is unlikely to start, he may come on as a substitute.

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Javi Martinez; Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller; Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting

Bayer Leverkusen: Lukas Hradecky; Jonathan Tah, Lars Bender, Edmond Tapsoba; Moussa Diaby, Exequiel Palacios, Charles Aranguiz, Wendell; Nadiem Amiri, Leon Bailey; Patrik Schik

BAY vs LEV top picks

Bayern Munich: Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting

Bayer Leverkusen: Leon Bailey, Moussa Diaby

Statement from Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on the planned European Super League.



BAY vs LEV Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Jerome Boateng, Lars Bender, Alphonso Davies

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Moussa Diaby, Nadiem Amiri

Forwards: Thomas Muller, Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting, Leon Bailey

BAY vs LEV Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Bayern Munich will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above BAY vs LEV Dream11 prediction, BAY vs LEV match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BAY vs LEV Dream11 team and BAY vs LEV Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result