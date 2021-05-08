BAY Vs MOB Dream11: Bayern Vs Monchengladbach Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News

Matchday 32 of the ongoing Bundesliga season sees League leaders Bayern Munich square off against Borussia Monchengladbach in their upcoming clash on Saturday, May 8. The German domestic league fixture will be played at the Allianz Arena with the kickoff scheduled for 6:30 PM (10:00 PM IST). Let's have a look at the BAY vs MOB Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other BAY vs MOB Dream11 details of this clash.

BAY vs MOB match preview

Bayern Munich will head into the match following a shocking 1-2 loss to Mainz in thier previous Bundesliga outing. The Bavarians will be aiming to bounce back on the winning ways and look to walk away with three points on Saturday which help them seal the deal and confirm their ninth consecutive Bundesliga title.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, managed to bounce back off their narrow 2-3 loss against Hoffenheim in style by recording a massive 5-0 win against Arminia Bielefeld in their latest Bundesliga outing. Heading into the match as the sixth-ranked team on the German league table, Marco Rose’s men will be aiming for a European football spot next season. The visitors will be hoping to spoil Bayern Munich's party and look to pocket thee points against the league leaders on Saturday.

BAY vs MOB Playing 11s

Bayern Munich- Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Alphonso Davies, Jerome Boateng,David Alaba, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski.

Borussia Monchengladbach- Yan Sommer, Stefan Lainer, Ramy Bensebaini, Nico Elvedi, Matthias Ginter, Denis Zakaria, Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus, Marcus Thuram, Jonas Hofmann, Lars Stindl.

BAY vs MOB Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - Robert Lewandowski or Lars Stindl

Vice-Captain - Marcus Thuram or Kingsley Coman

BAY vs MOB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper – Manuel Neuer

Defenders –Benjamin Pavard, Nico Elvedi, Alphonso Davies, Matthias Ginter,

Midfielders – Kingsley Coman, Jonas Hofmann, Serge Gnabry, Lars Stindl

Strikers – Marcus Thuram (VC), Robert Lewandowski (C)

BAY vs MOB Dream11 Prediction

Bayern Munich starts the match as favourites and are expected to walk away with three points and get crowned as the Bundesliga winners on Saturday.

Prediction- Bayern Munich 3-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Note: The above BAY vs MOB Dream11 prediction, BAY vs MOB Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BAY vs MOB Dream11 Team and BAY vs MOB Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.