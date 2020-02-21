BAY Vs PDB Dream11 Bundesliga Predictions, Top Picks And Match Details

Bayern Munich host Paderborn for their Matchday 23 clash in the Bundesliga 2019-20 season. Bayern Munich are currently on the top spot of the Bundesliga points table with 14 wins in 22 games (Draws 4, Losses 4). The defending Bundesliga champions have a total of 46 points to their name. Bayern has not lost a single game in their last five clashes (Draw 1). The hosts have found the net 62 times this season and conceded 24 goals. They have a goal difference of 38.

Paderborn are on the last spot of the Bundesliga 2019-20 points table. They have managed to win only four games out of the 22 played in the season so far. Paderborn have a total of 16 points to their name. Paderborn have won just once in their last 5 games (Losses 3, Draws 1). They have found the net 27 times this season and conceded 47 goals. They have a negative goal difference of (-20).

The match is scheduled on February 21, 2020 (February 22, 1:00 AM IST) at Allianz Arena. Read more for BAY vs PDB Dream11 Predictions and BAY vs PDB Dream11 team.

BAY vs PDB Dream11 Predictions

BAY vs PDB Dream11 Team (Full Squads)

BAY vs PDB Dream11: Bayern Munich Full Squad

Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Christian Früchtl, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Álvaro Odriozola, Niklas Süle, Jérôme Boateng, Lucas Hernández, Corentin Tolisso, David Alaba, Lukas Mai, Thiago, Javi Martínez, Philippe Coutinho, Mickaël Cuisance, Ivan Perisic, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Müller, Sarpreet Singh, Kingsley Coman, Joshua Kimmich, Oliver Batista Meier, Paul Will, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, Benjamin Pavard, Robert Lewandowski, Jann-Fiete Arp, Leon Dajaku, Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Zirkzee

BAY vs PDB Dream11: SC Paderborn 07 Full Squad

Leopold Zingerle, Jannik Huth, Leon Brüggemeier, Jan-Luca Rumpf, Christian Strohdiek, Klaus Gjasula, Luca Kilian, Jamilu Collins, Ben Zolinski, Uwe Hünemeier, Samúel Fridjónsson, Kai Pröger, Dominik Bilogrevic, Sebastian Schonlau, Adrian Oeynhausen, Dennis Srbeny, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Laurent Jans, Christopher Antwi-Adjej, Rifet Kapic, Mohamed Drager, Antony Evans, Dennis Jastrzembski, Gerrit Holtmann, Sebastian Vasiliadis, Marlon Ritter, Sven Michel, Streli Mamba

BAY vs PDB Dream11 Top Picks

Robert Lewandowski Serge Gnabry Philippe Coutinho Streli Mamba Ben Zolinski Abdelhamid

Note: Please keep in mind our BAY vs PDB Dream11 Prediction is made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.