BAY Vs PSG Dream11 Prediction, Playing 11, UEFA Champions League Match Preview

A repeat of the 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League final awaits us on Wednesday as Bayern Munich host Paris Saint-Germain in their upcoming UCL clash. The first leg of the Champions League quarter-final is set to be played at the Allianz Arena on April 7 with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 AM (Thursday, April 8) according to IST. Let's have a look at the BAY vs PSG Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this encounter.
The reigning Champions League winners qualified for the quarter-finals of this elite competition after defeating Italian outfit Lazio in the round of 16 while Paris Saint-Germain knocked out FC Barcelona to cement a spot for themselves in the fight eight. Both teams will head into the match following a contrasting run of the results as the German outfit defeated RB Leipzig in their last outing while the French giants suffered a narrow 0-1 loss to Lille in their previous match. Hansi Flick's men will be hoping to continue on their winning run Mauricio Pochettino's men will aim to shrug off their defeat and look to bounce back to winning ways in a much-awaited encounter on Wednesday.
Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Coman; Choupo-Moting
PSG: Navas; Dagba, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Gueye, Herrera; Di Maria, Neymar, Mbappe; Kean
Goalkeeper – K.Navas
Defenders – B. Pavard, Marquinhos, A. Davies, P. Kimpembe
Midfielders – J. Kimmich, I. Gueye, L. Sane
Strikers – K. Mbappe, T. Muller, Neymar
Captain- K. Mbappe
Vice-Captain -T. Muller
Bayern Munich will start the match while missing the services of Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry with the Poland international out injured while Gnabry testing positive for COVID-19. PSG on the other hand will be unable to call upon the likes of Marco Verratti, Layvin Kurzawa, Alessandro Florenzi, Danilo Pereira, and Leandro Paredes for this match. Despite both teams missing key players, we expect the match to be a thrilling encounter and predict both teams to play out a draw as Bayern Munich and PSG are likely to cancel each other out during the course of the first leg.
Prediction- Bayern Munich 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Note: The above BAY vs PSG Dream11 prediction, BAY vs PSG Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BAY vs PSG Dream11 Team and BAY vs PSG Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.