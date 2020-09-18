BAY Vs SCH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

Defending champions Bayern Munich will square off against Schalke 04 at the Allianz Arena as the Bundesliga campaign begins on Friday, September 18 (Saturday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:00 am IST. Bayern lifted their 30th top-flight title last season and will be looking to continue their dominance of German football this term, while Schalke will be determined to improve on a disappointing 2019-20. Here's a look at our BAY vs SCH Dream11 prediction, BAY vs SCH Dream11 team and the probable BAY vs SCH playing 11.

BAY vs SCH live: BAY vs SCH Dream11 prediction and preview

Bayern Munich completed the treble last season and will come into the new campaign as the favourites to win the Bundesliga The Bavarians have strengthened this summer with the arrival of Leroy Sane but have bid goodbye to Liverpool-bound Thiago Alcantara. As for Schalke, the club will be looking to put behind a disappointing campaign having struggled and managed a 12th-place finish. David Wagner, though, will have his task cut out in the season opener.

Also Read | Real Madrid Reportedly Agree Mammoth £92 Million Deal To Sign Lautaro Martinez From Inter

BAY vs SCH Dream11 prediction: Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04 Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other 54 times. Bayern Munich have emerged victorious on 31 occasions while Schalke 04 have won 12. The remainder of 11 matches have ended in a draw. Their most recent league meeting was in January, with Bayern Munich thumping Schalke 04 by 5 goals to nil. Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Leon Goretzka, Thiago Alcantara and Serge Gnabry all scored in the fixture.

BAY vs SCH Dream11 prediction: Probable BAY vs SCH playing 11

Bayern Munich probable XI - Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Muller, Sane; Lewandowski

FC Schalke 04 Probable XI - Fahrmann; Rudy, Kabak, Stambouli, Oczipka; Serdar, Bentaleb, Boujellab; Harit; Uth, Paciencia

Also Read | KRS Vs KHMK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Russian Premier League Live

BAY vs SCH live: BAY vs SCH Dream11 team, top picks

BAY vs SCH live: Bayern Munich top picks

Lewandowski

Muller

BAY vs SCH live: FC Schalke 04 top picks

Uth

Bentaleb

BAY vs SCH Dream11 prediction: BAY vs SCH Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Neuer

Defenders - Kabak, Pavard, Sule, Alaba

Midfielders - Bentaleb, Harit, Muller (VC), Goretzka

Forwards - Uth, Lewandowski (C)

Also Read | Bayern Vs Schalke Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Bundesliga Live

Also Read | Juventus Suffer Biggest Loss After Releasing Higuain For Free, 4 Years After Paying €90M

Note: The above BAY vs SCH Dream11 prediction, BAY vs SCH Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BAY vs SCH Dream11 team and BAY vs SCH Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Bayern Munich, FC Schalke 04 Twitter