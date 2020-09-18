BAY Vs SCH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

Defending champions Bayern Munich will square off against Schalke 04 at the Allianz Arena as the Bundesliga campaign begins on Friday, September 18 (Saturday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:00 am IST. Bayern lifted their 30th top-flight title last season and will be looking to continue their dominance of German football this term, while Schalke will be determined to improve on a disappointing 2019-20. Here's a look at our BAY vs SCH Dream11 prediction, BAY vs SCH Dream11 team and the probable BAY vs SCH playing 11.
Bayern Munich completed the treble last season and will come into the new campaign as the favourites to win the Bundesliga The Bavarians have strengthened this summer with the arrival of Leroy Sane but have bid goodbye to Liverpool-bound Thiago Alcantara. As for Schalke, the club will be looking to put behind a disappointing campaign having struggled and managed a 12th-place finish. David Wagner, though, will have his task cut out in the season opener.
The two sides have faced each other 54 times. Bayern Munich have emerged victorious on 31 occasions while Schalke 04 have won 12. The remainder of 11 matches have ended in a draw. Their most recent league meeting was in January, with Bayern Munich thumping Schalke 04 by 5 goals to nil. Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Leon Goretzka, Thiago Alcantara and Serge Gnabry all scored in the fixture.
Bayern Munich probable XI - Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Muller, Sane; Lewandowski
FC Schalke 04 Probable XI - Fahrmann; Rudy, Kabak, Stambouli, Oczipka; Serdar, Bentaleb, Boujellab; Harit; Uth, Paciencia
BAY vs SCH live: Bayern Munich top picks
BAY vs SCH live: FC Schalke 04 top picks
Goalkeeper - Neuer
Defenders - Kabak, Pavard, Sule, Alaba
Midfielders - Bentaleb, Harit, Muller (VC), Goretzka
Forwards - Uth, Lewandowski (C)
