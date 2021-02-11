BAY Vs TIG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, FIFA Club World Cup Final Preview

Quick links:
Bayern Munich aim to pick up yet another piece of silverware as they lock horns with Tigres UANL in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup. The final is set to be played at the Education City Stadium on Thursday, February 11 with the kick-off scheduled for 11:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the BAY vs TIG Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this match.
February 11, 2021
Bayern Munich started off the tournament with a semi-final clash against Al Ahly where the reigning Champions League winners banked on Robert Lewandowski as the Polish striker found the back of the net twice and helped them propel into the finals of the FIFA Club World Cup. With the final set to be played on Thursday, Bayern Munich chases the record of becoming only the second team across Europe to win six trophies in 12 months. The first team to achieve the feat was Pep Guardiola's FC Barcelona who achieved the feat over a decade ago in 2010. However, The German giants face tough competition as Tigres are one of the most successful football clubs in America and will be looking for a major upset on Thursday.
Bayern Munich- Manuel Neuer, Niklas Sule, Benjamin Pavard, Alphonso Davies, David Alaba, Joshua Kimmich, Corentin Tolisso, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski
Tigres- Nahuel Guzman, Francisco Meza, Diego Reyes, Luis Rodriguez, Carlos Salcedo, Jesus Dienas, Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Javier Aquino, Luis Quinones, Andre-Pierre Gignac
Goalkeeper- Manuel Neuer
Defenders- Benjamin Pavard, Diego Reyes, Alphonso Davies, Francisco Meza
Midfielders- Luis Quinones, Joshua Kimmich, Javier Aquino, Serge Gnabry
Strikers- Robert Lewandowski, Andre-Pierre Gignac
Captain- - Robert Lewandowski or Luis Quinones
Vice-Captain- Andre-Pierre Gignac or Serge Gnabry
Bayern start the match as favourites given the massive difference present in terms of the quality of players on both sides. We expect Bayern Munich to field their strongest starting 11 and register a comfortable victory as they are most likely to lift the FIFA Club World Cup again after 2013.
Prediction- Bayern Munich 2-0 UANL Tigres
Note: The above BAY vs TIG Dream11 prediction, BAY vs TIG Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BAY vs TIG Dream11 Team and BAY vs TIG Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.