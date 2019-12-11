BAY Vs TOT Dream11 Prediction, Match News, Squad Details And Updates

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur will be eager to avenge their 2-7 loss to Bayern Munich, which they suffered earlier this season in the UEFA Champions League. The North Londoners have been impressive in the last few weeks since the appointment of Jose Mourinho as coach. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are on a two-match losing streak having suffered back-to-back losses in the Bundesliga under interim manager Hansi Flick. Bayern Munich and Tottenham are both expected to field youthful teams since both sides have secured a spot in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Here is our BAY vs TOT Dream11 match prediction and squad details.
TEAM NEWS:— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 10, 2019
⚪️ 📋 Hugo Lloris (elbow), @Ben_Davies33 (ankle), @ErikLamela (hamstring), Tanguy Ndombele (groin), @Vorm_Official (calf) and @HarryWinks (ankle) are all continuing rehabilitation at Hotspur Way#UCL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/BPt4mpFbMS
Bayern Munich predicted line-up
Sven Ulreich (GK), Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, Javi Martinez, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Corentin Tolisso, Phillipe Coutinho, Kingsley Coman, Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry.
Tottenham Hotspur predicted line-up
Whiteman (GK), Kyle Walker-Peters, Juan Foyth, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose, Oliver Skipp, Eric Dier, Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura, Ryan Sessegnon, Troy Parrott.
Get in the mood for #FCBTOT tomorrow with a look back at our meeting in London 🔥#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/J1KMr1ad1Y— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 10, 2019
Goalkeeper: S Ulreich
Defenders: B Pavard, J Vertonghen, J Boateng, D Rose
Midfielders: E Dier, C Tolisso, P Coutinho
Forwards: S Gnabry, T Parrott, L Moura
