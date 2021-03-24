BAY-W Vs ROS-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Women's Champions League Preview

Bayern Munchen Women and Rosengard Women are set to face off in their upcoming UEFA Champions League quarter-final match on Wednesday. The first leg of this quarter-final clash will be played on March 24 at the FC Bayern Campus with the kickoff scheduled for 11:30 PM. Let's have a look at the BAY-W vs ROS-W Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this match.

BAY-W vs ROS-W live: BAY-W vs ROS-W Dream11 match preview

Bayern Munchen Women have been one of the best football teams in recent times as the hosts have not lost a single match since their narrow 2-1 loss to Olympique Lyonnais in August 2020. Unbeaten since then, the German outfit has been able to hold the first rank in Bundesliga standings as they find themselves at the top of the table winning all of their 16 league matches. With 48 points the Munich-based outfit has scored 62 goals while conceding only three which gives them an astonishing goal difference of 59. Heading into the match after defeating BIIK Kazygurt Women by a comprehensive 9-1 aggregate, Bayern Munchen Women will fancy their chances of a win against their Swedish opponents on Wednesday.

FC Rosengard on the other hand entered the quarter-finals of the UEFA Womens' Champions League after knocking out SKH. St. Poelten in their previous round of fixtures. The Swedish side played out a four-goal thriller against SKH. St. Poelten in the first leg which ended in a 2-2 draw. However, the visitors were able to cruise in the last eight after recording a convincing 2-0 win in the second leg which helped them advance into the quarter-finals.

BAY-W vs ROS-W Dream11 Team: BAY-W vs ROS-W Playing 11

Goalkeeper - L. Benkarth

Defenders – E. Berglund, H. Gais, A. Altheden, K. Demann

Midfielders -V. Asseyi, C. Seger, L. Dallmann, S. Teoelgaard

Strikers - J. Cankovic, L. Schulle

BAY-W vs ROS-W Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain - L. Schuller or C. Seger

Vice-Captain - J. Cankovic or L. Dallmann

BAY-W vs ROS-W Match Prediction

Given the fantastic form of Bayern Munchen Women, we expect the German outfit to register an easy win against FC Rosengard and walk into the second leg with a healthy advantage in their favour.

Prediction- Bayern Munchen Women 3-0 FC Rosengard

Note: The above BAY-W vs ROS-W Dream11 prediction, BAY-W vs ROS-W Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BAY-W vs ROS-W Dream11 Team and BAY-W vs ROS-W Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.