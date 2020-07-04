Bayer Leverkusen Vs Bayern Munich Live Stream, Team News, DFB Pokal Final Preview

Bayer Leverkusen will go up against serial Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the DFB Pokal final live this weekend. While Bayern will be looking to add to their silverware, Kai Havertz and co will stand in the way as Leverkusen look to salvage something from their season after missing out on the Champions League places. The Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich DFB Pokal final live match will take place on July 4 at 11:30 PM IST at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany. Here are the Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live streaming details, DFB Pokal live, DFB Pokal schedule and other details of the game.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live stream details and match preview

Bayer Leverkusen will be looking to put their Bundesliga disappointment behind with a win in the Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich DFB Pokal final live game. The club narrowly missed out on a Champions League place this season. However, Leverkusen will be looking to make amends as they attempt to win their second DFB Pokal final in their history, having last won it in 1992-93 when the club defeated Hertha Berlin in the DFB Pokal final. Bayern Munich, on the other hand, won their 30th league title and will be looking to add to their trophy cabinet by winning the DFB Pokal final live game. Both the clubs come into the DFB Pokal final live game in good form as they won their final league games in emphatic fashion.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live stream: DFB Pokal final live

Game: Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Date and time: Saturday, July 4, 11:30 PM IST

Saturday, July 4, 11:30 PM IST Venue: Olympiastadion

Olympiastadion Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live stream: The live stream and broadcast will not be available in India

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live stream: DFB Pokal final live, Leverkusen vs Bayern team news

Bayern midfielder Thiago Alcantara is fit and available for selection, having returned to training this week. However, he is unlikely to start the game. Interestingly, this is likely to be Thiago's final game in a Bayern shirt as he has been linked with a move away from Germany this summer. Bayer Leverkusen have few injury issues, with Karim Bellarabi the only concern. Bellarabi is nursing a hamstring issue and is likely to miss out on the final.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live stream: Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich team news

DFB Pokal final fixtures, Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live stream: Bayer Leverkusen predicted XI

Hradecky; L. Bender, Tah, S. Bender, Wendell; Aranguiz, Baumgartlinger; Diaby, Havertz, Bailey; Volland

DFB Pokal final fixtures, Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live stream: Bayern Munich predicted XI

Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Muller, Coman; Lewandowski

Image Courtesy: instagram/fcbayern, isntagram/bayer04fussball