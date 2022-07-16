Bayern Confirm Robert Lewandowski To Barcelona Move; Respond To Cristiano Ronaldo Rumours

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have reportedly responded to the rumours linking them to Cristiano Ronaldo after they confirmed that Robert Lewandowski will leave the club. The 33-year-old is set to leave the Allianz Arena after eight successful seasons with the club in which he won a staggering eight Bundesliga titles and one UEFA Champions League medal, among several other trophies.

Bayern Munich confirm Robert Lewandowski's move to Barcelona

While speaking to Bild, Bayern's CEO Oliver Kahn said, "In the end, Barcelona offered a sum that selling him (Robert Lewandowski) made absolute sense for us. We've also recently been very successful on the transfer market and signed an absolutely world-class player for the offence in Sadio Mane. So we have now reached an agreement with Barcelona. So far, however, only verbally, the contract is still pending."

It is believed that the Bavarians and the Catalan giants have reached an agreement for a reported €50 million (£42m/$50m) transfer fee. The report adds that the forward will sign a three-year deal with Barcelona that will run until the end of 2025. It will be extremely difficult for Bayern Munich to replace the Polish striker, who has scored a whopping 344 goals in just 375 appearances for the club.

Bayern Munich reject talks with Cristiano Ronaldo

With Robert Lewandowksi set to leave Bayern Munich this summer, the club has rejected that they have been in talks with Cristiano Ronaldo.

When asked if the German team were looking to sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, the club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told Sport 1, "I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, his successes and his career. But again, that wasn’t and isn’t an issue for us."

Ronaldo has been on the radar of several clubs after the Portuguese international had reportedly revealed his desire to leave Manchester United because of the lack of ambition he saw at the club. Before the signing of Christian Eriksen, the 37-year-old had reportedly expressed his unhappiness about the Red Devils' inactivity in the transfer window despite the failure to qualify for UEFA Champions League football.

With still over a month remaining in the transfer window, it will be interesting to see if Ronaldo indeed leaves Old Trafford, and if he does, where would he head next.