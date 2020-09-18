Bayern Fans Blocked From Attending Bundesliga Opener Vs Schalke Just Hours Before Kick-off

Bayern Munich begin the start of their title defence this weekend at the Allianz Arena against Schalke 04. The game was earlier set to host 7,500 people as Germany paved the way for the return of audiences. However, courtesy of a rising coronavirus infection rate in the Bavarian capital, those plans were torn up. Just hours before the opener Bayern fans were informed of the decision of the authorities to prohibit fans from accessing the stadium for safety measures.

The Champions League winners host FC Schalke 04 and there were plans for 7,500 fans to attend the game this evening. However, the decision to allow the partial return of fans into stadiums has been revoked after a rise in the infection rate. Taking the decision, the Mayor of Munich said in a statement: "It would be the wrong signal to let spectators into sports stadiums against the background of the current figures." The German clubs were given a green light by the government for partial opening of stadiums for fans provided the rate of infection in each region remains below 35 per 100,000 inhabitants. However, there was a spike up to 47.6 per 100,000 in Munich, which laid waste to those plans.

The defending champions must now kick off the tournament without fans. However, matches taking place in other regions are expected to see a small number of fans coming in. The mayor expressed his disappointment and said he clearly understood the fans' sentiment but the rate of infection has to mean more drastic restrictions. "I can't let thousands of fans into the stadiums at the same time. It's bitter for the fans and club, I am aware of it. But the crisis is not over yet. We all need to be aware of it."

Earlier this week, it was announced that a uniform policy would be adopted to allow fans back into the stadium and that a maximum capacity of 20 per cent would be allowed for Bundesliga games. However, the policy also stated that the requirement of cases per 100,000 for the last 7 days is to be at 35 or below. In Bayern Munich's case, the number exceeded the limit. Bayern vs Schalke, therefore, is scheduled to be played behind closed doors.

