Bayern Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer Says He Was Treated For Skin Cancer, Had To Undergo Surgery

German footballer Manuel Neuer became a major talking point for the sports world on Wednesday, after revealing on his social media account that he has suffered from skin cancer. The Bayern Munich captain revealed that he had three surgeries on his face due to skin cancer, which has also left a scar on his face. However, as per media reports in Germany, the footballer will not miss the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar due to cancer.

Neuer shared a video on his Instagram handle on Tuesday, revealing that he has been suffering from skin cancer and has now invested in sun cream, alongside tennis star Angelique Kerber. Kerber is a three-time Grand Slam winner and has also suffered from skin conditions. She reportedly has sun-induced hyperpigmentation, which is a lifelong condition caused by exposure to the sun.

“We both have a history of skin diseases. In my case, skin cancer on my face, which required three surgeries. When it comes to sunscreen, we have therefore paid attention to maximum protection. Since we train outside all the time and also like to spend our free time in nature, it is essential for us to start with modern sun protection filters and a sun protection factor of 50+,” Neuer said in the video.

Will Manuel Neuer play for Germany in Qatar?

As per a report by Bild, speculations about Neuer’s possible illness first started in December 2021, when the player was spotted walking around with a plaster on his face ahead of Bayern’s Champions League match against Barcelona. It is pertinent to mention that his scar is still noticeable, as he has had three surgeries on his face. Neuer featured in Bayern Munich’s starting lineup for the first nine league matches this season.

The 36-year-old has been out of action since October, due to a shoulder problem. He is currently fighting to rebuild his fitness in time, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar, which begins later this month. It is highly unlikely that skin cancer will impact Neuer’s availability for Germany before manager Hansi Flick selects his squad.