Bayern Munich Captain Neuer's Mistakes EXPOSED As PSG Keeper Keylor Navas Shines In UCL

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie between Bayern Munich and PSG at the Allianz Arena ended in a shocking 3-2 defeat for The Bavarians. Kylian Mbappe starred for the visitors as he scored a brace, including a goal as early as in the third minute. PSG's other goal was scored by captain Marquinhos, giving the visitors a crucial lead going into the second leg.

Champions League highlights: Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer makes a shocking error

Reigning champions Bayern Munich were unable to replicate their form of last year where they beat PSG convincingly in the 2019/20 UCL final. Surprisingly, for The Bavarians, it was their captain Manuel Neuer who cost them the game with a shocking mistake that resulted in PSG's first goal. One can see Mbappe's first goal in the video below as well as the other goals.

As one can see, Mbappe opened the scoring as early as in the third minute but he would have to thank Manuel Neuer following his shocking error. The German goalkeeper missed the PSG forward's strike as he allowed the ball to go through his legs and into the back of the net. Neuer, who has been in amazing form for the Bundesliga club over the past year, would not want to see the video of that goal again.

Champions League highlights: Keylor Navas vs Bayern Munich

Although Manuel Neuer was responsible for the early goal, one would still expect Bayern Munich to fight back. And they did as they scored two goals, but it could have been far worse had Keylor Navas not stepped up. Navas had another 10-save performance as Bayern Munich hit 12 of their 31 shots on target, thereby receiving plaudits from fans and pundits. How often does one hear both goalkeepers making headlines and especially for saves? Goalkeepers usually make headlines for their mistakes as did Manuel Neuer, but Navas' performances were commendable despite conceding the two goals.

ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡· Is Keylor Navas your number one in the Champions League? ðŸ§¤#UCL pic.twitter.com/3ilSicQNTW — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 7, 2021

Bayern vs PSG: Bavarians require a sensational performance in the second leg

As a result of the 3-2 defeat to PSG, Bayern Munich will require a special performance at the Parc des Princes if they are to proceed to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. The German club has been utterly dominant in the Bundesliga as they have a seven-point lead at the top and have won their last five games. However, turning the tie around may be too difficult considering PSG not only have the lead but also have three away goals going into the second leg.