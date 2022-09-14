A section of spectators were spotted staging a controversial banner protest during the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match between Bayern Munich and Barcelona on Tuesday. Bayern Munich fans protested against the recent delays in fixtures due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The fans unveiled a huge banner in the stands as a mark of protest against the UK government and called for match officials to 'respect fans' while making these decisions.

Bayern Munich fans protest against the impact of Queen Elizabeth II's death on football fixtures pic.twitter.com/oFiGMmUo2z — Hypeman Force (@HypemanForce) September 13, 2022

The banner, which was unveiled in the 26th minute of the Champions League match at the Allianz Arena, read, "Last Minute Match Delays And Bans Because Of A Royal's Death - Respect Fans”. A report by ESPN claims that the protests might be targeted toward the Champions League Group A fixture between Rangers and Napoli in Glasgow was delayed by 24 hours. While the match will be played on Wednesday, traveling fans have been barred to attend the game at Ibrox.

This development comes after all games in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland were postponed last weekend, after the British Monarch passed away last Thursday. While fixtures are scheduled to take place in the coming weekends, the Chelsea vs Liverpool and Manchester United vs Leeds Premier League 2022-23 matches have been postponed after the police were diverted toward the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

At the same time, the Europa League 2022-23 match between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven, which was scheduled to be played on Thursday, has also been postponed. Over a million people are expected to reach London in the coming days to pay their respects to the Queen. Coming back to the Champions League match between Bayern and Barcelona, the home side went on to pick a 2-0 win as Robert Lewandowski failed to score a goal against his former club.

Lucas Hernandez opened the scoresheet in the 50th minute with the first goal of the night. Leroy Sane hit another goal four minutes later to hand Bayern a 2-0 lead, which was defended successfully. Barcelona won their previous Champions League match by 5-1, while Bayern won 0-2 against Serie A club Inter Milan.