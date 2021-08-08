Bayern Munich 'interested' In Erling Haaland, Confirms Sports Director Hasan Salihamidzic

Bayern Munich sports director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed the Bavarian giants’ interest in signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. Haaland, 21, has developed into one of the finest young strikers globally, and his deadly accuracy in front of the goal has seen him appear on the shortlist of every elite European club. A host of clubs, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Chelsea have been linked with the Norweign’s signature over the past few months, and Bayern Munich has also joined the fray to prize away Dortmund’s asset.

Erling Haaland is a player that the entire world wants, claims Salihamidzic

In an interaction with Sport1, Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed Bayern Munich’s interest in a transfer for Erling Haaland. Salihamidzic said that Haaland is potentially a player the entire world wants to have and that Bayern Munich is also interested. He confirmed that the Bundesliga champions are eyeing the situation and would be “complete amateurs” if they didn’t.

While Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are rivals, the clubs have negotiated for a host of deals in the past. In the last decade, the Bavarian giants have bought the likes of Mats Hummels, Mario Goetze and Robert Lewandowski, with Hummels returning to Dortmund after his Bayern stint.

Dortmund adamant on keeping Haaland until next season

Having sanctioned the sale of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United, Dortmund are keen to keep hold of Erling Haaland until the next summer transfer window. The 21-year-old who joined Borussia Dortmund in January 2020 has already amassed 60 goals in 60 appearances, including a hat-trick against Wehen Wiesbaden in their DFB-Pokal tie on Saturday, showcasing his talent and potential.

Champions League winners Chelsea showed interest in getting a deal done this summer, but managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke slapped a £150million (€175m) price tag to keep the suitors at bay. The 21-year-old himself has revealed that he is happy in his current surroundings and was proud to be a part of the club. Like a host of other clubs, Bayern Munich is unlikely to test the waters this summer but will be in the fray next year when a reported £68million (€80m) release clause comes into play.

Image credits: Brazzo Instagram/ AP