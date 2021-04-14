Bayern Munich Manager Hansi Flick Could Be Set For Germany Job After Low Exit: Report

Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick has been linked to the Germany national football team in the wake of coach Joachim Löw after the end of the Euros. The Bundesliga giants won the treble in Flick's first season at the club and became only the second club in history to record a sextuple after Pep Guardiola's famed Barcelona side. The defending champions however were knocked out in the Champions League quarters on Tuesday, marking speculation regarding his future.

Hansi Flick to quit Bayern Munich for Germany national football team job: Report

Hansi Flick's future in Bavaria is in serious doubt with the 56-year-old a strong favourite to replace the outgoing Joachim Low as Germany manager after the delayed Euro 2020 finals this summer. Flick served as Low's assistant manager from 2006 to 2014, winning the 2014 World Cup. Flick's success at Bayern has brought the limelight on him and Die Mannschaft have identified him as their next man for the job. The Hansi Flick Germany rumours have been further fuelled by his stricken relationship with the Bayern hierarchy, and the 56-year-old could leave at the end of the season.

According to reports from BILD, Oliver Kahn wants to see for himself how serious Flick is about becoming Germany's new manager and whether or not he does wish to leave the Allianz Arena. The legendary goalkeeper will become the club's CEO from January 1, 2022, succeeding Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on a five-year deal and will hold an emergency meeting with Flick and the Bayern Munich board. Flick had rejoined the club in 2019 as an assistant coach for Niko Kovac but took over shortly after he was sacked following a poor run of results.

Lothar Matthäus to Sky Germany: "That was Hansi Flick's last Champions League game as coach of FC Bayern. He is first choice at the DFB to succeed Joachim Löw. He will accept the offer. in the summer." #FCBayern #DFB — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) April 13, 2021

The 56-year-old transformed Bayern into serial winners and was offered a permanent deal until 2023, but his relationship with the board remained frosty. Flick was unhappy that chief playmaker Thiago Alcantara was allowed to leave for Liverpool while talks of contract extensions with David Alaba and Jerome Boateng were terminated. Their summer activity saw them make some panic purchases like Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Bouna Sarr, Marc Roca and Douglas Costa. The latter three have hardly featured, while Choupo-Moting hardly possesses the same skillset of talisman Robert Lewandowski.

Hansi Flick has informed the club's bosses that he's unhappy with his current working situation & that he'll be considering his future beyond the summer. The tension with SalihamidÅ¾iÄ‡ & the divergent views regarding squad and transfers are decisive for him [@cfbayern, @SPORTBILD] pic.twitter.com/NqHpgwrI4c — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 7, 2021

Flick has been a huge part of Germany's success for the better part of the last two decades, and it won't be a surprise if the Bayern Munich head coach takes a seat at the helm. The 56-year-old's arrival could see the likes of Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala excel, having eyed the former in the summer and handling the latter his debut last year. Thomas Muller, who was left out of the said last time out, could also make a return to the side. As for Bayern, the Bavarian giants could eye RB Leipzig boss Julian Naglesmann for the role, while Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp also proves as a viable alternative.

(Image Courtesy: Bayern Munich, Germany Twitter)