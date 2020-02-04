Bayern Munich Players Have Fun In Training By Sliding In Water; Watch Video

Defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have gained their top spot back in the league after a 3-1 win against Mainz in Matchday 20 of Bundesliga 2019-20. For a maximum period of time, RB Leipzig enjoyed the pole position with their stellar form this season until Monchengladbach halted them for a 2-2 draw. RB Leipzig have won just twice in their last five games, whereas, Bayern Munich have secured all 15 points to grab from their previous 5 Bundesliga encounters. Bayern Munich currently have a 2-point lead over the Leipzig and interestingly, both the teams will be up against each other in Matchday 21 of Bundesliga 2019-20.

Top of the table into the new week! 💪#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/d8KQyZ9vVK — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 3, 2020

However, Bayern Munich players are not much under pressure to maintain their top spot in the league as they were seen having some fun time during their recent practice sessions. In a video released by Bayern Munich's official Twitter handle, all the team players can be seen sliding in a water-logged area in the pitch. Some players went twice or thrice to enjoy the smooth slide to bring out the child in them. It just looks like boss Hans-Dieter Flick was away and players took some time off from their hefty schedules.

Bayern Munich training: Players have fun ahead of Champions League clash against Chelsea

Our boys are making the best of some miserable weather in Munich 😅 How fun does this look?! #FCBayern #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/NXfOSA9eD2 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 3, 2020

Chelsea vs Bayern: Bundesliga champions ready to conquer stiff challenge

Bayern Munich are tied against Chelsea in their Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16 clash. The Robert Lewandowski-led side will be travelling to Stamford Bridge for their first leg on February 26, 2020. Chelsea vs Bayern Munich will be an interesting affair as Frank Lampard's young prospects will be up against Hans-Dieter Flick's lethal guns.

