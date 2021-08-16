Bayern Munich President Hainer Says Kimmich And Goretzka Will Not Be Kept 'at Any Cost'

Bayern Munich fans are hoping to hear about contract renewal news about Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka as their contracts are expiring soon. In a recent interview, Bayern's president Herbert Hainer said that he will not be held ransom to the players' wage demands as they know what all they have at the club. "They will certainly not be kept at any cost," the Bayern chief told Kicker. "The players know what they have at Bayern, they are paid very well here too, everyone gets their salary. And they can win titles with us now, and also in the future."

Hainer talks about FFP and 'luxury tax'

Hainer also had something to say about the reported plans of UEFA to scrap Financial Fair Play and put in a 'luxury tax' instead to punish clubs that exceed the new agreed wage cap on Europe's major leagues.

"I'm not at all convinced by this luxury tax. In the event of violations, a club pays 100 million euros in luxury tax, which is shared among the other clubs," he said. "This money does not help them decisively and does not really hurt the financial giants. We need valid regulations with clear consequences for fair competition. Strong attempts at sanctions have too often been revised or toned down in the past. It doesn't work that way."

The Allianz Arena chief also touched upon whether Bayern is still looking to add new players to their ranks, saying that they are open to the idea of new signings before the transfer window closes, having only added Dayot Upamecano, Omar Richards, and Sven Ulreich to their ranks so far.

"We are monitoring the transfer market, which is open until the end of August, to see whether there are still one or two possibilities," he added. "But we almost exclusively have national team players of the highest quality, so there is no urgent need to sign someone quickly."

Bundesliga defending champions Bayern Munich started their season with a 1-1 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia Park in Monchengladbach on Friday. First-half goals from Alassane Plea and Robert Lewandowski saw the match end with the two teams sharing points.

Image Credits: @MuNikFCB / @Sportbuzzer - Twitter