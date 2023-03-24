Bayern Munich Sack Julian Nagelsmann With Immediate Effect, Thomas Tuchel Named New Coach

Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann has been fired by the team's higher management from the team's head coach position and Thomas Tuchel is expected to take his position. The rumors regarding Bayern's change in management began to spread on Thursday when an Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano told that Bayern's management was thinking of a change in the position of the head coach.

A couple of hours after Romano's claim a host of German publications claimed that the Bayern Munich management has sacked the 35-year-old former Germany player.

The reports say that the main reason behind the discharge of Julian Nagelsmann was their 2-1 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen which also cost them their top spot in the German football league.

Julian Nagelsmann has just guided Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title last season and also took them to the Champions League quarterfinal wherein Manchester City are waiting for them. Bayern went into the international window second in the table below its rivals Borussia Dortmund. Both teams will meet each other at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on April 1, 2023.

Who is Thomas Tuchel?

Thomas Tuchel is a German professional football manager and former player who used to manage Chelsea till last year September. Tuchel was sacked by the Chelsea management last year after the new American owners took over the English football club.

Tuchel has agreed upon joining Bayern Munich with immediate effect and all the agreements have been made between him and Bayern's management. Thomas Tuchel will look to repeat his success of 2021 when he guided Chelsea to win the Champions League title by defeating Manchester City in the final.

It is a coincidence that Bayern will face Pep Guardiola's side in the quarterfinals this year and the winner will either face Real Madrid or Chelsea in the semi-final.

Bayern Munich last won the Champions League title in 2019-20 when they defeated the Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain in the final.