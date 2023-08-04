Bayern Munich sends off final bid to Tottenham for striker Harry Kane amid PSG rumours

Bayern reportedly made offers of £70 million ($90.2 million) and £80 million ($103.3 million) to Tottenham, but the German club is poised to up its bid for the striker. The 30-year-old's potential transfer will reportedly be discussed by the Bundesliga club's CEO, Jan-Christian Dreesen. Kane's Contract with Tottenham will end in 2024.

3 things you need to know

Bayern Munich is set to return with a fresh bid for Harry Kane

The Tottenham star will be out of his contract in 2024

Tottenham Hotspur is apparently waiting for an offer close to £100M

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Confirms Joško Gvardiol Is Having A Medical At Manchester City

Bayern Munich to submit a final bid for Harry Kane

The England captain's contract with Spurs expires in the summer of 2024, and despite the North London club's increased offer, there are currently no indications that he will decide to stay. Yet, Daniel Levy is apparently refusing to sell his treasured possession for less than £100 million ($128.7 million).

Kane was reportedly a target for Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer. Bayern is reportedly contemplating a new offer of £85 million ($109 million) for Kane. Ange Postecoglou, the newly appointed Tottenham manager, also wants to keep the striker for the coming campaign.

Harry Kane deadline day. Sources close to the negotiation expect final decision today for Kane deal — described as ‘In or out’ with FC Bayern. 🚨⚠️



All parties waiting for Daniel Levy to communicate his decision today, as first called by @JBurtTelegraph. pic.twitter.com/gIWAYUaNjU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2023

Also Read | Xabi Alonso signs a contract extension as coach of Bayer Leverkusen after a strong first

With just one year left on his agreement, Kane has received a sizable new offer from Spurs that dramatically improves his current weekly salary of £200,000. Given the club's history of winning trophies (they have won 11 straight Bundesliga crowns) and being competitive in the Champions League, he views Bayern as an alluring location. The previous high expenditure for the club was the €80 million they spent to sign Lucas Hernández from Atlético Madrid in 2019.

Tottenham targets

Tottenham is still strengthening their team, and they have a verbal agreement to sign Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven for a transfer cost that could be a total of €50 million with add-ons. Before signing till 2028, the Dutch centre-back must fly for a physical. Additionally, they have agreed to pay roughly €15 Million plus add-ons for the 19-year-old Argentine attacker Alejo Veliz from Rosario Central.