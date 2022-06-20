Bayern Munich Sign Sadio Mane On 3-year Deal: From Fee To Unveiling Date, All Details

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have reportedly completed the signing of Sadio Mane from Liverpool, a deal that is worth approximately €32m without add-ons. It is believed that the Senegalese has signed a three-year contract at the club and is set to be presented on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich sign Sadio Mane on three-year deal from Liverpool

According to top transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Sadio Mane from Liverpool on a three-year deal that is initially worth €32m, but with add-ons, the deal could go up to €41m. It is believed that the Africa Cup of Nations winner's medical will be completed on Tuesday before his official presentation on Wednesday.

All paperworks signed between FC Bayern and Liverpool, Sadio Mané deal completed and sealed. Three year deal, completed on player side. 🔴🔒 #FCBayern



▪️ Medical checks on Tuesday.

▪️ Presentation on Wednesday.

▪️ €32m final fee plus add-ons.

▪️ Potential “package”, €41m. pic.twitter.com/JJ18fR3dDx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2022

The latest development comes after it was earlier reported that the Premier League giants had rejected Bayern Munich's initial offer of £21m for Sadio Mane, whose contract was expiring in a year at Anfield. If the reports are true, the 30-year-old will leave the Reds after having another outstanding campaign. The winger scored 16 goals in 34 Premier League games last season and was also a vital part of the side that went on to win the EFL Cup and the FA Cup.

Previously, Mane also was a crucial part of the Liverpool team that won their first English top-flight title in over 30 years before winning the UEFA Champions League in the 2018-19 season. During his time at Anfield, the forward has scored 120 goals and provided 38 assists in 265 games across all competitions.

Sadio Mane set to leave after Darwin Nunez joins Liverpool

Liverpool signed Uruguay striker Darwin Núñez from Benfica for an initial fee of 75 million euros ($78 million), presumably as a replacement for Sadio Mane, whose departure seemed imminent for a while. Núñez has a strong scoring record as he netted 34 goals in 41 matches last season including two against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

Núñez, a tall and technically-gifted striker, will offer something new to the attack of Liverpool, which has relied on the mobility of a smaller forward line containing Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

(With inputs from AP)