Bayern Munich To Go For Erling Haaland If Robert Lewandowski Would Leave In 2022: Reports

Bayern Munich are expected to rope in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland if their star forward Robert Lewandowski decides to part ways with the club. They've been digging into Dortmund's bunch of players over the years, and they might now be after the Norwegian forward.

The Bavarians are waiting to see if they have a serious chance of acquiring Haaland from their arch-rivals. Haaland has been a revelation, scoring 68 goals and providing 19 assists in just 67 games for his club and has gone on to establish himself as one of the world's most dangerous attackers and finest young footballers.

Haaland is slated to depart Dortmund next summer and if Lewandowski plans to exit Bayern, the club may join the battle to acquire Haaland. Lewandowski’s contract with the Bavarian giants expires in 2023 and there have been reports claiming that the Polish striker might leave the club in an attempt to play in other top European leagues.

Lewandowski was acquired by Bayern from Borussia Dortmund as a free agent in 2014 and has scored 307 goals in 339 games since then, along with winning seven Bundesliga championships and the Champions League. His exit would leave a big hole for the club and thus roping in Haaland would be the best option for the Bavarian giants.

Robert Lewandowski open to play alongside Erling Haaland

Robert Lewandowski, whose contract with Bayern Munich ends in two years, has claimed that he isn’t worried about his future options and also talked about his Bundesliga rival Erling Haaland.

In a conversation with MARCA, Lewandowski compared his playing style with that of Haaland and said that they are very different players. He also praised the Norwegian striker and said that he is open to playing alongside Haaland in future.

“I'm not really thinking about that, we are just starting the season, we've only been there for two months, I have a two-year contract. We are different players, he is a great young player, with a great future, he loves to play counter-attacks, he has a very strong left, with a lot of power. I am a forward of another type. Play together? I'm not the one to say that we couldn't play together,” said Robert Lewandowski.

Image: AP