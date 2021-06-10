Bayern Munich Transfer News: Kingsley Coman May Leave This Summer After Big Salary Demands

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are reported to be struggling in agreeing upon a contract extension with Kingsley Coman. According to Sport Bild, the German giants are not on the same wavelength as the French winger with the Kingsley Coman salary demand cited to be a major issue while discussing a new contract.

After the failed contract negotiations, Bayern are ready to sell Kingsley Coman for a 'top, top offer' [@cfbayern] pic.twitter.com/fOmNPBE9L5 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 9, 2021

Bayern Munich transfer news: Leroy Sane causing problems in Kingsley Coman contract?

According to reports, Leroy Sane is one of the highest wage earners at Bayern Munich. The German international, who joined the Bavarians from Manchester City last season is expected to be earning just a little less than Bayern's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski.

Despite being one of the highest earners at Bayern Munich, Leroy Sane has failed to impress in the 20-21 campaign with the 25-year-old star producing poorer numbers than Kingsley Coman's. It has led to the French star wanting to earn as much as his German teammate due to his ability to record better numbers than the German did last season.

The Kingsley Coman contract sees the French attacker being tied down with the German giants until 2023 as Bayern Munich aim to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena. However, reports reveal that the Kingsley Coman salary is believed to be around €20 million which could make him one of the highest earners in Bayern Munich. Sport Bild has also suggested that Coman’s representatives are using Leroy Sane’s reported €18 million per year salary as a level and makeshift while negotiating Coman's contract.

Kingsley Coman transfer news: French star on a move to England?

With Bayern Munich unable to agree upon a new deal with the French star, reports of the Bundesliga outfit temporarily stopping contract negotiations have popped up. They are also reported to let Kingsley Coman leave in the upcoming summer transfer window with Manchester United showing interest in the 24-year-old attacker.

The Red Devils have been on the lookout for a winger in the recent past with Jadon Sancho expected to be their first choice attacker. However, Man United are said to be eyeing Kingsley Coman as another option if the Sancho transfer fails. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side has reportedly offered around 12m-euro wages to the French winger in order to lure him away from the German giants. A significant pay raise could tempt Coman to leave Bayern Munich with the Bavarians also likely to cash in on the player this summer rather than see him leave on a free transfer next season.