Bayern Munich Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Stream: How To Watch Bundesliga In India, US & UK?

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will hope to continue their unbeaten run (6W, 2D) when they face second-placed and arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund at the iconic Allianz Arena on Saturday. The game is scheduled to commence live at 10:00 PM IST on April 23.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting game in Germany's top flight, here is a look at the details of how to watch Bundesliga live in India, the UK and the US, and the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live stream.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch Bundesliga live in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live stream in India, fans can tune into the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the match on the social media handles of the two teams and the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live streaming details in UK

UK fans wondering how to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live can tune into the BT Sports Network. Meanwhile, the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live stream in the UK can be watched using BT Sport live. The Bundesliga match will kick off live at 5:30 PM BST on Saturday, April 23.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live in US?

In the United States, fans can watch Bundesliga matches live on the Fox Sports Network. As for the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV, Univision NOW or TUDN en Vivo. The Bundesliga match will kick off live at 12:30 PM EST on Friday, April 23.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund team news

Bayern Munich predicted starting line-up: Manuel Neuer; Lucas Hernandez, Niklas Sule, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala; Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski

Injuries: None

Eintracht Frankfurt predicted starting line-up: Marwin Hitz; Raphael Guerreiro, Manuel Akanji, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Marin Pongracic; Emre Can, Jude Bellingham; Marius Wolf, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus; Erling Haaland

Injuries: Thomas Meunier, Mahmoud Dahoud, Mats Hummels, Mateu Morey, Axel Witsel, Steffen Tigges, Gregor Kobel, Giovanni Reyna