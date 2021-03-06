Bayern Munich Vs Dortmund Live Stream: How To Watch Bundesliga In India And Prediction

Defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will look to continue their fine form when they play archrivals Borussia Dortmund in the Der Klassiker. The match will be played on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Here are the Bayern Munich vs Dortmund live stream details, schedule, preview, team news and other key details of the match.

How to watch Bundesliga in India?

There will be no official Bundesliga broadcast in India. But the Bayern Munich vs Dortmund live stream will be available on the FanCode App, while the live scores and latest match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Bundesliga in India:

Venue: Allianz Arena

Date: Saturday, March 6, 2021

Time: 11 pm IST

Bayern Munich vs Dortmund prediction and preview

Bayern Munich arrive into the Der Klassiker clash following their splendid victory over FC Koln. A brace from club icon Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry apart from a goal from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting were the major highlights in the Bavarians' rout of FC Koln.

On the other hand, Dortmund witnessed an unusual setback in their Bundesliga campaign initially this season. They look to recoup their lost form following a thrilling victory over Arminia in Bundesliga. Dortmund were up against Borussia Monchengladbach in the DFB Pokal quarter-final, with Erling Haaland scoring the only goal of the match.

Bayern Munich vs Dortmund team news

Bayern manager Hansi Flick will be without some key players ahead of the crucial Bundesliga clash. Douglas Costa is out due to a broken ankle, while Corentin Tolisso is yet to recover completely from a tendon injury. Alexander Nubel and Tanguy Nianzou miss out due to their respective injuries. Benjamin Pavard is back in training after recovering from COVID-19 but is excluded from the squad.

Dortmund have fewer injury concerns than their opponents of the night. Edin Terzic will have to cope in the absence of Axel Witsel due to an Achilles tendon injury, while Manuel Akanji is yet to recover completely from a muscle injury. Marcel Schmelzer and Raphael Guerreiro are also the major absentees.

Bayern Munich vs Dortmund probable XIs

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Niklas Sule, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski.

Borussia Dortmund: Marwin Hitz, Mateu Morey, Emre Can, Matts Hummels, Nico Schulz, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thomas Delaney, Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus, Giovanni Reyna, Erling Haaland.

Bundesliga standings update

Bayern Munich maintain a two-point lead at the top of Bundesliga with 52 points to their credit. The Bavarians have managed three victories in the previous five games. On the other hand, Dortmund have tumbled in the competition as they languish at the fifth spot in the league with 39 points in 23 games.

Bayern Munich vs Dortmund prediction

Bayern Munich are the clear favourites to win the tie, with a 3-2 predicted scoreline.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

