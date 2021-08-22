Bayern Munich Vs Koln Bundesliga Match: Prediction, Team News And Live Streaming Details

After a disappointing draw in their first Bundesliga encounter, 30-times champions Bayern Munich will now face Koln in their next match. The match is scheduled to commence live at 9:00 PM IST on August 22 at the iconic Allianz Arena. Ahead of the Bundesliga encounter, here is a look at how to watch Bayern Munich vs Koln live in India, and the team news for the same.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Koln live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Bayern Munich vs Koln live in India, they can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, the Bayern Munich vs Koln live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app. As for live updates of the encounter, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams and the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich vs Koln prediction and preview

Bayern Munich arrive into the game against Koln on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw against a strong Borussia Monchengladbach side. Alassane Plea opened the scoring for Monchengladbach in the 10th minute, with Robert Lewandowski equalizing for the Bavarians in the 42nd minute. Following the disappointment, Bayern went on to win the DFL-Supercup final 3-1 against arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund.

On the other hand, Koln arrives in this game with an excellent 3-1 win over Hertha Berlin. After Steven Jovetic opened the scoring for Hertha in the fifth minute, Koln equalized late in the first half before scoring two early in the second half. Anthony Modeste equalized in the 41st minute before Florian Kainz scored a brace. Even though Bayern are not in the best form, our prediction for this encounter is still a win for the Bavarians.

Bayern Munich vs Koln team news

Bayern Munich predicted starting line-up: Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Sule, Josip Stanisic; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski

Koln predicted starting line-up: Timo Horn; Jonas Hector, Rafael Czichos, Jorge Mere, Kingsley Ehizibue; Ellyes Skhiri; Florian Kainz, Jan Thielmann, Dejan Ljubicic; Anthony Modeste, Mark Uth

Disclaimer: The above Bayern Munich vs Koln prediction is based on our own analysis. The prediction does not guarantee a positive result.