Bayern Munich Vs Leipzig Live Streaming: Will Harry Kane Make His Debut In DFL-Supercup?

Image: FCBayernEN/Twitter
Bayern Munich will kickoff their new season with a German Super Cup tie against RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena. The reigning German champions bolstered their side with the signing of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur and it remains to be seen whether he plays a part in the game. The match will start at 12:15 PM IST in India.
As per multiple reports, Harry Kane has been registered in time for the German Super Cup tie and the record England goalscorer could end his trophy drought on his Bayern Munich debut
The German Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig will be played at the Allianz Arena.
The German Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig will be played on Sunday at 12:15 AM IST.
The live telecast of the German Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig will be available on Sony Sports Network in India. The match will start on Sunday at 12:15 AM IST.
The German Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website in India. The match will start on Sunday at 12:15 AM IST.
The German Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig will be televised live on Sky Sports Football in the UK. Subscribers can watch the match live on the Sky Go app. The match will start at 7:45 PM BST on US soil.
The German Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig will be available for live stream on ESPN+. The match will start at 2:45 PM EST in the USA.