Bayern Munich Vs Leipzig Live Streaming: Will Harry Kane Make His Debut In DFL-Supercup?

Bayern Munich will kickoff their new season with a German Super Cup tie against RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena. The reigning German champions bolstered their side with the signing of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur and it remains to be seen whether he plays a part in the game. The match will start at 12:15 PM IST in India.

3 things you need to know

Bayern Munich will hope to start their campaign on a winning note

The Bavarians have dominated the German domestic scene over the last several years

Bayern roped in Harry Kane from Spurs

Will Harry Kane make his debut for Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup?

As per multiple reports, Harry Kane has been registered in time for the German Super Cup tie and the record England goalscorer could end his trophy drought on his Bayern Munich debut

Where will the Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig German Super Cup match be played?

The German Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig will be played at the Allianz Arena.

When will the Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig German Super Cup match be played?

The German Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig will be played on Sunday at 12:15 AM IST.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig German Super Cup match in India?

The live telecast of the German Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig will be available on Sony Sports Network in India. The match will start on Sunday at 12:15 AM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig German Super Cup match in India?

The German Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website in India. The match will start on Sunday at 12:15 AM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig German Super Cup match in the UK?

The German Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig will be televised live on Sky Sports Football in the UK. Subscribers can watch the match live on the Sky Go app. The match will start at 7:45 PM BST on US soil.

How to watch the live streaming of Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig German Super Cup match in the USA?

The German Super Cup match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig will be available for live stream on ESPN+. The match will start at 2:45 PM EST in the USA.