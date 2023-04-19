Bayern Munich Vs Man City Live Streaming: How To Watch Champions League In India, UK, US

Bayern Munich vs Man City live streaming: The most awaited clash of the UEFA Champions League is here as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich will take on Premier League legends Manchester City in the quarterfinals round of the most anticipated Europe's premier club competition. The match will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich from 12:30 AM IST on April 20, 2023.

Bayern Munich led by Manuel Neuer would like to take revenge for the 3-0 defeat against Manchester City they faced last time when both the teams battled out each other in the first leg of the quarterfinals. On the other hand, City consisting of stars like Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne, and Julian Alvarez would like to win the match yet again and also secure a place in the semi-final stage of the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich lost to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the last two matches of the UEFA Champions League and now would like to improve their record against the Premier League legends.

When and where will the Manchester City vs Bayern Munich match be played?

The quarterfinal clash of the UEFA Champions League between Manchester City and Bayern Munich will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Where to watch Manchester City vs Bayern Munich live telecast in India?

The quarterfinal clash of the UEFA Champions League between Manchester City and Bayern Munich can be watched in India live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on April 20, 2023.

How to watch the live stream of the Manchester City vs Bayern Munich match in India?

The quarterfinal clash of the UEFA Champions League between Manchester City and Bayern Munich can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Bayern Munich match in the UK?

The quarterfinal clash of the UEFA Champions League between Manchester City and Bayern Munich will have a live telecast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in the UK. Football lovers can also stream the match on the BT Sport app. The match will start in the UK at 7:00 PM GMT on Wednesday.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Bayern Munich match in the US?