Bayern Munich Vs PSG Live Streaming: How To Watch Champions League In India, UK And US

Paris Saint Germain will travel to Germany as they take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday. PSG are trailing by a solitary goal and the onus will be on Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to get them over the line. The match will be played at the Allianz Arena on Thursday, March 9 at 1:30 AM IST.

Neymar who underwent ankle surgery pretty recently will miss the remainder of the season. This will be an acid test for the French giants who are on the verge of missing out on a place in the Champions League quarterfinal.

When and Where will the Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint Germain match be played?

The Round of 16 clash of the UEFA Champions League between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain will be played at the Allianz Arena in Germany.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain match in India?

The Round of 16 clash of the UEFA Champions League between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain can be watched in India live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday, March 9.

Where to watch the live stream of the Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain match in India?

The Round of 16 clash of the UEFA Champions League between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app. The match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday, March 9.

How to watch the Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain match in the UK?

The Round of 16 clash of the UEFA Champions League between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain will have a live telecast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in the UK. Football lovers can also stream the match on the BT Sport app. The match will start in the UK at 8:00 PM GMT on Thursday, March 9.

How to watch Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain in the US?

The Round of 16 clash of the UEFA Champions League between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain can be watched live on CBS Sports in the USA. The match will be available for live stream on paramount+. In the USA, the match will start at 3:00 PM on Thursday, March 9.