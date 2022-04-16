Bayern Munich's Julian Nagelsmann Gets '450 Death Threats' After Team's Shocking UCL Exit

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said, on Friday, that he received around "450 death threats" on Instagram following his team's elimination from the knockout stage of the ongoing UEFA Champions League. Nagelsmann admitted that dealing with so many death threats is difficult for him because he receives them after every game, no matter the result. Nagelsmann's side suffered a shocking 2-1 aggregate defeat to Villarreal, putting an end to their 2022 Champions League campaign.

Nagelsmann claimed that he was not the only one who had received online threats; his mother had also been targeted by trolls on social media. When asked if he planned to file a police complaint in response to the threats he received on Instagram, the 34-year-old said he didn't believe the threats were credible because there were far too many of them.

"I know I will always get criticism from all sides, that's normal and I can deal with it. But with 450 death threats on Instagram, it's not so easy. If people want to kill me that's one thing, but they also attack my own mother, who doesn't even care about football," Nagelsmann said at the pre-match press conference ahead of Bayern's clash against Arminia Bielefeld. “I don’t understand it. As soon as they turn off the TV, people forget all decency. And they think they are the ones in the right, that’s the crazy thing," he added.

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

Villarreal on Wednesday stunned Germany's top side to book a place in the semi-finals. The club had already won the first-leg encounter 1-0 at home before drawing the match on Wednesday to win 2-1 on aggregates. Samuel Chukwueze scored the only goal for Villarreal, which helped the side equalize towards the backend of the match. Earlier, Robert Lewandowski had scored a goal for Bayern but couldn't get his side to finish with a lead as the game ended in a 1-1 draw following Chukwueze's effort.

Villarreal have reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals after a nearly 17-year absence, while Bayern have been knocked out of the quarter-finals for the second time in a row.

(Image: AP)