Bayern Star Joshua Kimmich Urges Club To Take A Stand Like Sancho Against Racial Injustice

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has reportedly urged the Bundesliga table-toppers to join the George Floyd protests over racial injustice. The George Floyd death has sparked outrage among sports stars all across the globe after the unarmed African-American man - George Floyd - was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis last week. Bundesliga stars including Jadon Sancho, Achraf Hakimi, Weston McKennie and Marcus Thuram have all expressed solidarity in the fight against racial injustice and Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has revealed that the defending German champions could join the George Floyd protests this week.

ALSO READ: Neymar Transfer: PSG Demand Whopping £156 Million In Cash From Barcelona For The Brazilian

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich on George Floyd protests

While speaking to reporters, Joshua Kimmich explained that footballers have a 'big power' in this world and should live up to their responsibilities of doing the right thing and supporting the right cause. The Bayern Munich star then heaped praise on Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho for taking a stance following the tragic George Floyd death. The George Floyd death has triggered outrage in the African-American community in the USA with the protests against racism spreading across the world.

Video: Heard from Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich on Justice for George Floyd protests during games:



“We as footballers, like @Sanchooo10, we have a lot of the power to reach other people, to be role models & say something”https://t.co/IMPjAQevuy pic.twitter.com/mTwI2yApQR — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) June 4, 2020

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Posts Adorable Picture With Twin Daughters, Calls Them 'Daddy's Girls'

Joshua Kimmich added that Bayern Munich have discussed the possibility of protesting during their weekend clash against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. The 25-year-old German international also stated that there is a possibility that Bayern Munich could begin a protest against racial abuse. "Bayern Munich is a big club and the footballers here cannot give things but instead, they can take certain actions and do something," Kimmich was quoted as saying.

Earlier this week, Bundesliga stars Jadon Sancho, Achraf Hakimi, Weston McKennie and Marcus Thuram made gestures to support the Black Lives Matter campaign. The German Football Association (DFB) initially examined the behaviour of the players following the goal celebrations. However, FIFA has advised the German board to allow players to spread messages that aid the fight against racism.

ALSO READ: Messi Concern After Missed Practice Ahead Of La Liga Return

Bundesliga table: Bayern Munich lead the way

Following the 5-0 win over Dusseldorf at the weekend, Bayern Munich took another step towards the Bundesliga title. Hans-Dieter Flick's men are now seven points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund with five matchdays remaining. RB Leipzig are in third place on the Bundesliga table with 58 points.

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: From 'Heavy Metal Football' To A Well-Oiled Machine