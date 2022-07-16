Bayern Munich's Star Striker Robert Lewandowski Seals £42.5m Barcelona Deal: Report

Barcelona is all set to bring in Robert Lewandowski to Camp Nou after agreeing on a deal with German Champions Bayern Munich. The Poland striker still has one year left in his contract but had previously declined the German club's extension offer and has urged them to release him this summer. Lewandowski will be Barcelona's fourth summer signing after bringing in the likes of Franck Kessie from AC Milan, Andreas Christensen from Chelsea and Raphinha from Leeds.

Robert Lewandowski transfer: Bayern Munich star set for reunion with ex-teammate

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romana tweeted, "Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, here we go! FC Bayern has just told Barça that they have accepted the final proposal. An agreement is finally in place between all parties. #FCB Lewandowski asked Bayern to leave also on Friday - he will join Barcelona during the weekend."

Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, here we go! FC Bayern have just told Barça that they have accepted final proposal. Agreement finally in place between all parties. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB



Lewandowski asked Bayern to leave also on Friday - he will jlin Barcelona during the weekend. 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/nmodHuNscw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

According to the Sky Sports report, the Robert Lewandowski transfer will cost Barcelona £42.5m (€50m) with the 33-year-old set to sign a three-year contract, which also contains an option for a further 12 months. The move will also see Lewandowski linking up with former teammate Pierre Emrick Aubameyang. Both the players played at Dortmund for one season - 2013/14, during which, Lewandowski scored 28 goals in all competitions while Aubameyang netted 18.

As per Sky Italia's report, Robert Lewandowski's departure to Barcelona would also help Bayern Munich fund money to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus. The Dutch centre-back has been priced by Italian giants at around €80m (£67.7m) plus bonuses. de Ligt still has two years remaining on his Juve contract and is reported to have told the club about being keen to move to Munich.

Robert Lewandowski career

Speaking of Robert Lewandowski's career, the Polish star has been with Bayern Munich since 2014 following his transfer from Borussia Dortmund. The striker has scored 344 goals for the club in 375 appearances across all competitions. Besides scoring goals, Lewandowski also has helped Bayern Munich win eight Bundesliga titles in the last eight seasons. He also won three German cups and was recently crowned Bundesliga's top scorer for the fifth season running after netting 35 goals in 34 Bundesliga games in 2021/22.