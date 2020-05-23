Bayern Plays Dortmund In Biggest Football Match During COVID-19 Pandemic

Its the Derby match of Bundesliga — the German Football League — when the two table toppers and arch-rivals clash with each other in surely the biggest football match since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Starved football fans and fanatics will get to witness all the action and rivalry when challengers Borussia Dortmund will take the champions FC Bayern München at Signal Iduna Park, North Rhine Westphalia on Tuesday evening. The epic match will be played with an empty stadium but can be watched by millions by tuning into Disney+ Hotstar at 10 pm IST on May 26.

Bayern is leading the league with 58 points, with 18 wins after 26 matches while Dortmund (54) are 4 points behind with 16 wins in as many matches and surely it will be an exciting match for the soccer lovers in a battle for supremacy in German League.

Fans will also get an opportunity for conversations and comments that can be picked from Twitter by the journalist with fans commenting on Bundesliga.

