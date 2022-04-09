Bayern Star Can't Believe Cristiano Ronaldo Is Playing Under Harry Maguire's Captaincy

Bayern Munich star left-back Alphonso Davies has taken a savage dig at Manchester United and their captain Harry Maguire by making a reference to five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. The 21-year old is in disbelief that the Portuguese captain plays under the Englishman despite being regarded as one of the best players in the history of football.

While streaming on his Twitch account, thatboydavies19, which has over 295K followers, Alphonso Davies said, "Can you imagine you’re Ronaldo, right? One of the greatest players ever, in the 21st century. Harry Maguire is your captain. You refer to him as captain – I don’t know what he says to him."

The Manchester United captain has been having a disastrous campaign at Old Trafford as the team is currently languishing in seventh place with just 51 points after 31 games, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham who have a game in hand. Moreover, Maguire was also booed while he was on international duty as he has been deemed as a culprit of some of the goals that his sides have conceded in recent times.

Manchester United suffer shocking 1-0 loss to Everton

Manchester United's season goes from bad to worse as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Everton in their latest Premier League match on April 9 as Anthony Gordon scored the winner. It is surprising that the Red Devils lost to the Toffees, who are currently fighting to stay alive in England's top flight.

And it is not just the Premier League where Ralf Rangnick's side has been poor as they have also suffered shocking exits from both domestic cups and the UEFA Champions League. The only consolation that Manchester United may get this season is if they qualify for any kind of European football.

However, if their recent form were to persist, then Manchester United may finish the season outside the top six, which would be a disastrous campaign as per their extremely high standards. With Rangnick's side set to face rock bottom club Norwich City next at home, they would hope to gain all three points.